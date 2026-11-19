Michael Jackson's only known portrait painted during a live sitting is set to go under the hammer at auction

The rare artwork is expected to fetch up to R10.6 million, a figure some fans are calling surprisingly low

Social media users have been buzzing about the portrait's connection to the late King of Pop

A rare portrait of Michael Jackson, created during a live sitting with the late pop star, is expected to fetch millions at auction. Image: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

A truly one-of-a-kind piece of art history is about to go on sale. Michael Jackson's only known portrait created while he was physically present for the sitting is heading to auction, with estimates placing its value at up to R10.6 million (approximately $580,000).

A portrait unlike any other

The artwork is considered exceptionally rare because Jackson was famously private and rarely sat for artists. The fact that this portrait exists at all makes it a collector's dream, and its auction has captured significant attention online. Beyond its monetary value, the piece is said to carry a strong visual connection to Neverland, the late pop icon's legendary California estate.

Jackson, who passed away on 25 June 2009, remains one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Decades after his death, his name still commands enormous cultural and financial weight, and the upcoming auction is yet another reminder of just how enduring his legacy truly is.

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Fan reactions pour in online

Social media lit up after @DailyLoud broke the news on X, with users sharing a range of takes on the portrait and its asking price.

@SAMMY3s1 reflected on what could have been, writing:

"Omg, assuming this dude is still alive. Could be the richest person on earth."

@Mark_Lander9993 pointed to Jackson's enduring commercial power, noting:

"Still making more money than some artist alive."

@adv_vkr weighed in on the price tag, arguing it barely does justice to the work's significance:

"Just a single portrait with someone sitting in it and it looks exactly like Neverland. A price of $580,000 for something so rare seems very low."

Paris Jackson sued Michael Jackson estate

Paris Jackson has reportedly filed a petition demanding the transfer of $600 million into a trust set up for her and her brothers.

The 28-year-old cited billion-dollar deals as proof that her late father, Michael Jackson's estate, has the funds.

Source: Briefly News