A video shared on X showing Anele Mdoda with her new husband caught Mzansi's attention for all the wrong reasons

Viewers noticed that the man appeared nonchalant and uninterested throughout the clip, sparking concern online

X users are divided, with some defending the husband while others say something seems off about him

Anele Mdoda's wedding footage sparked debate after viewers questioned her husband's behaviour during the ceremony. Image: Anele Mdoda

Source: Instagram

A video of South African radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda showing off her new husband has set tongues wagging online, and not because of how romantic it looked. Viewers quickly zeroed in on something that made them uneasy: the husband's body language throughout the footage. The clip, shared on X by @DonaldMakhasane on 19 November 2026, was originally posted with wholesome intentions. The caption read:

"Anele Mdoda shows off her new husband. Isn't love just lovely? You guys just made us love love again. 🔥🔥🙌”

What had peeps talking

The two-minute clip sparked a wave of reactions after @MalulekNhlamulo pointed out the detail that many had clocked:

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"Didn't look at her once. 🫠"

That single observation opened the floodgates, with users weighing in on what his behaviour during the video said about their relationship. Some netizens were blunt in their concern, with one commenter writing that "there's something off about him," while others questioned why he appeared so disengaged while his wife was clearly in her element in front of the camera. That point resonated with a portion of the audience, who argued that not everyone is comfortable being filmed, especially when married to a celebrity as prominent as Anele. The suggestion was that his seemingly distant demeanour may simply be the awkwardness of a private person thrust into a very public moment, rather than a sign of anything more troubling.

Watch the video below:

How Mzansi felt about it

Not everyone was ready to drag the man, though.

@DonaldMakhasane offered some context in a follow-up comment, noting:

"They are on camera, bathong. And remember these camera things come with the wife; he's not used to them."

@ZandileClock

"Heartbreaking to watch. 💔 Maybe they argued before the interview. It’s like he took off the mask he had before the wedding. 😢”

@MalulekNhlamulo:

"I’m thinking that too; I really hope that’s all it is."

@Kantinganekwane:

“Lol, you clearly didn't watch the entire episode. 😭✋😂 He looked at her multiple times and said such beautiful things to her and about her to the reporter. Yekani amanga la kwi internet. While y'all at it, niyeke nejelasi. ✋ Thank yah!”

@Pruehanna:

I’m the same when you’re not my fave person at that moment... probably just fought the interview. Some of us can’t pretend. Other times he looks at her like she’s the only girl in the world.”

A listener called out Anele Mdoda on-air

A listener called out Anele Mdoda for dominating 947 airtime with wedding content after the station addressed 'KFCgate' on a podcast.

The Stars and Vows podcast, exclusive to Primedia+, featured Anele and Buzza unpacking drama from their bachelor party.

Source: Briefly News