South African actor Sello Sebotsane appeared on the A Rare View YouTube show on 18 November 2026 to speak about his divorce

Sello previously issued a public apology to his ex-wife, Skeem Saam actress Shoki Mmola, for his abusive behaviour during their marriage

The actor revealed that his divorce slowed down his career but said he would not give up on love or the idea of remarrying

Sello Sebotsane Opens Up About Divorce and Wanting to Marry Again Shoki mmola

Source: Instagram

South African actor Sello Sebotsane has opened up about the breakdown of his marriage to fellow actress Shoki Mmola, admitting his abusive behaviour cost him dearly both personally and professionally. Speaking on the A Rare View YouTube channel on 18 November 2026, Sello reflected on the collapse of his relationship and what he has taken away from it.

The actor previously issued a public apology to Shoki Mmola and his family, acknowledging the pain and trauma he caused through his actions. His admission of abusive behaviour made headlines at the time, and the fallout had a visible impact on his life in the entertainment industry. During the podcast, Sello confirmed that the divorce did slow down his career, though he did not elaborate on the specific details.

Sello on Remarrying After Divorce

Despite the turbulence of his failed marriage, Sello made it clear that he has not closed the door on love. When asked whether he would consider marrying again, his answer was an unambiguous yes.

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"Somebody asked me if I would marry again; I said yes, I would. I do not want to give up on love. But this time I will be much cleverer and control my temper. This time I will make sure I communicate much better and sit down with my partner and talk about her history, because women also have a history," he said.

He also acknowledged the role that inexperience played in the breakdown of his marriage. "Also, it was the first time I got married. People go into marriage with expectations," Sello added.

Lessons Learned From His First Marriage

Sello's candid conversation touched on the importance of communication and self-awareness in relationships. He reflected on how entering marriage without fully understanding both his own patterns and those of his partner contributed to the difficulties they faced.

The A Rare View episode offered a rare glimpse into the personal side of an actor who has largely kept details of his private life out of the public eye since the split. The podcast describes the conversation as one about resilience, navigating life's challenges, and finding growth through difficult experiences.

Source: Briefly News