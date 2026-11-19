DJ Zinhle shared a post urging fans to vote for her two Ukhozi FM Song of the Year nominations, Baba Yilwa and Nayvee's Prayer

Social media users resurfaced her controversial remarks about South African job seekers being unfit for roles at her Era by DJ Zinhle stores

Fans also accused her of staying silent during the March and March protests, rallying behind fellow nominee Professor instead

DJ Zinhle’s plea for Ukhozi FM Song of the Year Votes backfired. Images: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle's push for fan support in Ukhozi FM's prestigious 2026 Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka competition did not go according to plan. What was meant to be a moment of celebration quickly turned into a pile-on as commenters used her post to air longstanding grievances.

The multi-award-winning DJ and businesswoman shared a heartfelt message reflecting on the meaning behind her hit song Nayvee's Prayer and acknowledged the milestone of landing two tracks in the year-end countdown. She urged fans to vote for Baba Yilwa (INGOMA 7) and Nayvee's Prayer (INGOMA 3) via SMS and WhatsApp.

"Nayvee's Prayer is about being patient with the things you've prayed for, and allowing yourself to celebrate when they finally come together. Today, I'm taking a moment to do just that. Two Song of the Year nominations," she wrote.

Mzansi resurfaces DJ Zinhle's "unemployable" remarks

Rather than flooding her comments with voting pledges, many social media users dug up her past statements about South African job seekers.

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While expanding her accessory brand, Era by DJ Zinhle, in 2024, she had reportedly said she struggled to find suitable local staff, suggesting many applicants lacked the skills and workplace readiness required. Commenters reignited the controversy, with many mocking Zinhle's past remarks and refusing to part with their airtime.

Despite later apologising and clarifying that she had been misunderstood, the remarks clearly left a lasting impression on a section of the public.

One commenter fired back:

"What skills do you need to sell earrings, handbags & hair?"

Nozie Xaba echoed the sentiment:

"Amavila will vote for Professor, finish and klaar."

DJ Zinhle asked social media to vote for her songs for Song of the Year, but they told her she didn't deserve their votes. Image: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Fans back Professor over March and March support

A second wave of criticism centred on her perceived silence during the anti-illegal immigration protests spearheaded by the March and March movement. Users contrasted her absence with fellow Song of the Year contender Professor, praising him for physically attending demonstrations and court appearances.

Ntombenthle Mkhize commented:

"The song is really nice, but we are walking with those fighting for our country."

Prunaja Dahfemalemc wrote:

"Eish, we really wanted to vote for you; you deserve it, you know the problem? MaJacinta said we are going with Professor because he supported March & March, and even worse, he was at court..."

Nikiter Bomkazi Bomie added:

"Now you want our support. Your songs are really nice, but Professor Langa went to court for March and March and even stood in the sun, fighting for our country."

Bongi Mtsali and Ayanda Nokwazie Kwazie Mlando were equally direct, telling the DJ to look elsewhere for votes while pledging their support to Professor until the very end.

See the posts below.

DJ Zinhle launches new business venture

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Zinhle's new business venture, a mobile network.

Fans flooded the comments praising her hustle, with many joking they would ditch their current networks.

Source: Briefly News