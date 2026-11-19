Sne Mseleku addressed rumours about her feelings toward her younger sisters during the latest Izingane Zes'thembu episode

The 32-year-old spoke out during Abongwe's graduation celebration, which aired on Mzansi Magic on 18 November 2026

Abongwe and Mpilo are the only two graduates among Musa Mseleku's children, making their achievements a hot topic

Sne Mseleku responded to claims that she was jealous of her sisters' academic achievements, making her stance clear. Image: Sne Mseleku, Abongwe Mseleku

Source: Facebook

Sne Mseleku has clapped back at social media claims that she harbours jealousy toward her younger sisters, using a heartfelt speech at a graduation celebration to set the record straight. The Izingane Zes'thembu star addressed the speculation head-on during the latest episode of the Mzansi Magic reality show, which aired on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

The 32-year-old acknowledged that people on social media had been labelling her as jealous, specifically because her sisters Abongwe and Mpilo hold university qualifications. Speaking directly to Abongwe during her graduation celebration, Sne was clear that her support was genuine and came from the heart rather than being performative.

She told her sister, also calling on God to bless Abongwe's new journey:

"I hope you prosper in everything you pursue."

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MaCele's joke gets an unexpected twist

The episode also featured a memorable moment from Abongwe's mother, Busisiwe "MaCele" Mseleku, who reflected on her daughter's time studying in Johannesburg. MaCele joked that she had never worried about Abongwe returning home with a child instead of a degree, adding that after putting money into her education, the family was relieved she came back with what they had invested in.

Abongwe found humour in her mother's phrasing, admitting she initially thought MaCele was making a comment about her dating women when she mentioned not wanting a "certificate with eyes" brought home.

The 'Izingane Zes'thembu' star pushed back against comparisons between herself and Abongwe and Mpilo over their degrees. Image: Abongwe Mseleku

Source: Facebook

Two graduates in the Mseleku family

Abongwe completed her Bachelor of Arts in Motion Pictures at AFDA in Johannesburg in March 2026, while her sister Mpilo graduated with a Bachelor of Social Science in Politics from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in 2025. Together, they are the only two of Musa Mseleku's children to have obtained university degrees, which has fuelled ongoing comparisons between the siblings on social media. Sne's public response comes as viewers gear up for the Season 4 finale of Izingane Zes'thembu, set to air on Thursday, 19 November 2026.

Sne Mseleku started a new business venture

Izingane Zes'thembu star Sne Mseleku launched a branded clothing line inspired by her viral reality TV catchphrase.

The 32-year-old KwaZulu-Natal personality began selling T-shirts featuring the phrase 'Siya Pretendana La'.

Source: Briefly News