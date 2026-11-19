Naledi Aphiwe shared a heartfelt thank-you video on TikTok after dropping her new song Ubaba wakho

The selfie-style clip racked up over 1,000 comments, with viewers zeroing in on her makeup look

Naledi even jumped into the comments section herself as the reactions kept rolling in

Naledi Aphiwe responded to comments about her makeup. Image: naledi_aphiwe

Source: Instagram

Naledi Aphiwe is riding high on a new release, but it was her look rather than her lyrics that sent the comments section into overdrive. The singer posted a selfie-style thank-you video on TikTok on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, announcing the drop of her latest track, Ubaba wakho with Mzukulu, and the clip quickly attracted over 1,000 reactions from fans.

Filmed outdoors against a decorative floral backdrop, the direct-to-camera clip had a warm, candid feel.

"I just dropped Ubaba wakho. Thank you for the support. I'm nothing without you all," she told viewers in the heartfelt message.

Naledi Aphiwe's makeup steals the show

What was intended as a gratitude post to her fanbase quickly turned into a full-blown beauty conversation. Viewers flooded the comments with opinions on her makeup, with the section split between compliments and candid critiques.

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TINA✏️🪡🎨🤲could not hold back curiosity, writing:

"Sorry to be off topic, Mar, who did your makeup??" The question pulled in 216 likes, making it one of the most popular comments on the post.

Not everyone was here for the criticism, though. Bellaluks defended the look with a pointed observation:

"This makeup is beautiful, nijwayele abantu abashutha with ring lights and filters."

ezinhle🌊🦁had a similarly unbothered take, writing in a mix of English and Zulu:

"lapho muhleni mengayifakile inkinga uyayithanda😭(come for me anginandaba)" — a comment that also racked up over a hundred likes.

Simthandile Mngomezulu called out the pile-on, posting:

"You guys are really mean, and it's actually sad at this point."

Naledi responds in the comments

What kept the clip circulating was the detail that Naledi herself stepped into the comments to respond, giving the exchange an extra layer of personality and drawing even more viewers into the thread.

Watch Naledi's thank-you video below:

Other articles on Naledi Aphiwe

Source: Briefly News