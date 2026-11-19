Khwezi Mazibuko made bold claims about why the Mseleku family opposes her relationship with Lwandle during a livestream

Her remarks landed against the backdrop of a paternity dispute that had already soured tensions between her and the household

Social media users fired back at Khwezi's claims, and she responded to the backlash with a cheeky Instagram post

Lwandle Mseleku's girlfriend, Khwezi Mazibuko, addressed her tension with his family. Images: khwezie_mazibuko, lwandle_mseleku_.

Source: Instagram

Khwezi Mazibuko, the girlfriend of Lwandle Mseleku, has found herself at the centre of fresh online backlash after making eyebrow-raising claims about the source of tension between herself and the famous polygamous family.

During a recent livestream, Khwezi addressed what she described as hostility from the Mseleku household, alleging it boils down to Lwandle distancing himself from his family because of her. She framed herself as a threat in their eyes, saying they resent her for pulling away their financial pillar.

"When someone comes into your household and strips the breadwinner away, you're a threat," she said during the broadcast.

She added that the family's approval means little to her, maintaining that the only relationship that matters is the one she shares with Lwandle.

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The paternity row behind the drama

Khwezi's latest remarks come after months of friction rooted in a paternity dispute. Lwandle's parents had publicly opposed the romance on Izingane Zesthembu, due to allegations that Khwezi had falsely named him as the biological father of her child. It later emerged that he was not the father, deepening the rift between her and the Mseleku household.

Lwandle, the son of Musa Mseleku and MaCele, has largely kept a low profile compared to his siblings, who have used the family's reality TV fame to build large social media followings and brand deals. Despite this, he showed entrepreneurial drive early, launching his own logistics company in 2021 at just 19 years old.

He previously defied his parents' wishes by staying in Khwezi and her son's lives despite the paternity saga, making it clear that he was going to handle things his way.

Khwezi Mazibuko addressed the backlash over her breadwinner claims. Images: khwezie_mazibuko, lwandle_mseleku_.

Source: Instagram

Social media users push back

Khwezi's claim that Lwandle functions as the breadwinner for his parents' home did not land well online. Netizens were quick to call out what they saw as an exaggerated portrayal.

ntombenhle97822 reacted in disbelief:

"Khwezi is delusional. Ocean is now a breadwinner??"

Success5__ trolled her statement:

"If Lwandle is the breadwinner at MaCele's house, then I'm the president of the Republic of South Africa."

NtombikayiseBa6 slammed Khwezi's credibility:

"She's so dumb to even think people would believe her."

Jabu_Macdonald raised a broader concern about the impact on the family:

"This girl was never the right person for uLwandle. She definitely seems like she's capable of tearing the family apart."

Watch Khwezi Mazibuko's video below.

Khwezi claps back at the criticism

Following the widespread ridicule, Khwezi took to her social media stories to distance herself from the narrative, insisting that she was merely reading and narrating someone else's story rather than speaking about her own relationship or the Mseleku family's finances.

"I'm clearly sleeping on myself if I know ama financial structures nokuthi [and] who's breadwinning who emzini yabantu [in other people's households], y'all are sick," she wrote.

She accused online bloggers and content creators of deliberately cropping and editing her livestream to manufacture outrage for social media engagement

"How did someone else's shared story become about me? Only difference is I narrated the story, putting myself in their shoes," Khwezi explained.

Dismissing the criticism, she added:

"I don't even know why I'm explaining myself over people who would do or post anything for imali ka Mark lapha kwi [Mark Zuckerberg's money on the] blue app. But editing [and] cutting parts to fit and sell your story. Y'all are something else."

Khwezi Mazibuko fired back at the backlash from her "breadwinner" claims. Image: khwezie_mazibuko

Source: Instagram

Kwenzo Ngcobo posts meme of Lwandle Mseleku

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Kwenzo Ngcobo's photo dump, which included a meme of Lwandle Mseleku.

The picture referenced Lwandle's current family tension involving his girlfriend, Khwezi Mazibuko.

Source: Briefly News