A viral post claimed Amapiano star Young Stunna shared a birthday with his mother, with the post stating he turned 29

Young Stunna took to Instagram to set the record straight, revealing his true age in a heartfelt birthday message

Social media users reacted to the age mix-up, with some doing the maths on how old his mother was when she had him

Young Stunna revealed his real age after a post claimed he was 29. Image: youngstunnarsa

Source: Facebook

Amapiano star Young Stunna had to step in and correct the internet after a viral post got his age wrong on his birthday.

On 19 November 2026, an X post by @busiwe_bubu claimed that Young Stunna was celebrating his 29th birthday, alongside his mother, who turned 43 on the same day. The post quickly picked up traction online, but the South African musician was not about to let the wrong number stick.

Young Stunna sets the record straight

Heading over to Instagram, Stunna shared a birthday message that made his actual age crystal clear. The post was equal parts reflective and celebratory, with the musician writing: "Bas'vusile nathi savusa abanye, skopo. 🤞🏾🧡 27 years around the sun. A lifetime of lessons, countless blessings, beautiful memories & stories still waiting to be written. 🧡 Ahh, yilanga lezinja! ⚔️ Super proud of the person I'm becoming and ready for everything God has prepared ahead. To life, purpose and everything in between. Akwande."

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That is 27, not 29. The two-year difference may seem minor, but Stunna was clearly not willing to let it slide on his big day.

Mzansi reacts to the birthday mix-up

The original post sparked a wave of reactions, with many users quickly doing the maths on the age gap between Stunna and his mother.

@MrClear_SA said:

"She couldn't wait to bring this superstar to the world; happy birthday to them."

@SakiSoulM asked:

"Where is young Stunna's dad? Maphodisa ba mmatla." To which @busiwe_bubu replied: "I believe he was also a teenager."

@Xilawuli01 pointed out:

"The difference between 43 and 29 is 14?"

TmPhuthu added:

"Happy birthday to both of them."

Young Stunna, whose real name is Nkosinathi Innocent Mnisi, is one of South Africa's most prominent Amapiano acts and is known for hits such as Adiwele. Turning 27 is still a major milestone, and by the sound of his Instagram caption, he's stepping into the new year with plenty of gratitude.

MySol makes cameo

In a previous report from Briefly News, Young Stunna dropped the music video for Umshini, with a surprise cameo.

The outdoor video was shot at what appears to be Sun City Resort, and MySol made a shock appearance in the clip.

Source: Briefly News