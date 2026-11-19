Rihanna fronted the Lady Dior 2027 campaign, marking her daughter's first-ever advertisement for the French luxury house

The campaign also features Rihanna's daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, in her Dior advertising debut

Creative direction came from Jonathan Anderson, with film direction by Melina Matsoukas and photography by Sam Rock

Rihanna Stars in Dior Lady Dior 2027 Campaign With Daughter Rocki Irish Mayers. Image: Swan Gallet

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna has made her Dior advertisement a much-talked-about phenomenon in a major way. The global superstar stars alongside her daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, in the French luxury house's Lady Dior 2027 campaign, which dropped on Thursday, 19 November 2026, sending fans into a complete frenzy online.

Shot against a plain grey backdrop in what appears to be a professional studio setting, the visually stunning advertisement shows Rihanna cradling an infant, her 1-year-old daughter, while carrying the iconic quilted black Lady Dior bag. The tone is elegant and deeply personal, with the "Dior" wordmark appearing on screen near the end of the film. Fela Kuti's music plays throughout, a creative choice that did not go unnoticed by fans.

Rihanna's message behind the campaign

The campaign, which celebrates "the contemporary woman dear to Dior," gave Rihanna the platform to share a powerful statement about womanhood.

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"A woman is a prism. Like light passing through a prism and unfolding into multiple dimensions, each colour reveals itself from a different angle. There is no single way to truly define us," Rihanna said as part of the campaign.

The film was directed by Melina Matsoukas, with creative direction by Jonathan Anderson and photography by Sam Rock — a heavyweight trio that elevates the campaign well beyond a standard luxury brand advertisement.

Rihanna was in a cover of Dior Lady Dior 2027. Image: rihanna

Source: Instagram

Rocki's Dior debut steals hearts

The campaign also marks little Rocki Irish Mayers' first appearance in Dior advertising, making it a mother-daughter milestone for the ages. For fans who have watched Rihanna's journey from Barbadian pop star to global fashion and beauty mogul, seeing her share this moment with her daughter felt like a full-circle moment.

Watch the Lady Dior 2027 campaign featuring Rihanna and Rocki below:

Reactions from across the globe poured in, with South African celebrities and fans among those leading the conversation:

@gigi_lamayne wrote: "Mama Fenty ❤️"

@minniedlamini commented: "Yes 🔥"

@realberniceburgos said: "Beautiful ❤️😍"

@kanelk_k wrote: "You are Perfection ✨🙌🏻"

@fadeogunro added: "It's the Fela soundtrack for me 🔥🔥🔥"

@badassboz exclaimed: "Lady… Mama… Goddess… Queen… Warrior…WOMAN!!!!"

@bolaobileye noted: "Wow... and the music is Fela Kuti🔥🔥🔥- Afrobeat to the World 🌎 🇳🇬❤️"

@canamaicann wrote: "She wears motherhood like royalty 👑😍"

@centraldarihanna summed up the sentiment perfectly: "'I'm a Black woman. I come from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman. And I'm gonna give birth to a Black woman.' 👑🖤 She did what she said, and now she has a daughter at DIOR! 🫦"

Rihanna bares all

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rihanna showcased her curves in stunning lingerie shots on X.

Featuring the Savage X Fenty Piccadilly Lace line, sparking mixed reactions from fans.

Source: Briefly News