Veteran Lesedi FM current affairs presenter Moeketsi Rahlao passed away after a long illness

Lesedi FM's acting executive producer confirmed his death on air, calling Rahlao a bold and fearless broadcaster who held the powerful accountable

Rahlao's passing is a second major blow for the SABC station this year, following the death of a fellow Lesedi FM colleague months prior

Veteran Lesedi FM presenter Moeketsi Rahlao has passed away. Image: Momamedi Wa Radio

Source: Facebook

South African broadcasting is grieving the loss of Moeketsi Rahlao, a long-serving current affairs presenter at Lesedi FM, who died after battling a prolonged illness. He was at Botshabelo Hospital in the Free State when he passed away on Tuesday, 16 November 2026.

The SABC station formally broke the news to its audience during a Wednesday evening broadcast on 18 November, when Lesedi FM's acting executive producer, Dimakatso Motsoeneng, delivered the sombre announcement on air.

Lesedi FM pays tribute to a "fearless" broadcaster

Motsoeneng did not hold back in conveying how deeply the loss has shaken those who worked alongside Rahlao, noting that many at the station had been quietly hoping he would pull through.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"His death has left us deeply heartbroken. We were aware of his illness and had sincerely hoped he would recover and get back on his feet again," Motsoeneng said.

She went on to honour Rahlao's distinctive approach to journalism, one built on fearlessness and a refusal to let those in power off the hook.

"His courage, boldness and contribution to the media industry will forever be remembered. May his family, friends and colleagues find strength during this difficult time."

Lesedi FM remembered Moeketsi Rahlao as a fearless broadcaster. Image: Momamedi Wa Radio

Source: Facebook

Social media flooded with tributes for Moeketsi Rahlao

Since the announcement, tributes have poured in across social media platforms, with listeners, fellow journalists, and public figures sharing photographs and memories of the veteran broadcaster.

Many who followed his career remembered him as a relentless current affairs host who never softened his questions for political figures or influential leaders. One particular moment that resurfaced repeatedly in the flood of tributes was his fiery interview with the late Congress of the People (COPE) leader Terror Lekota, widely cited as an example of his sharp and uncompromising interviewing style.

Rahlao's death lands as a particularly heavy blow for Lesedi FM, as it is the second time this year the station has lost one of its own. Fellow presenter Ramatsoso Mokebe died in July 2026, meaning the station has had to mourn two of its voices in the space of just a few months.

Dr Deon Weyers passes away

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the tragic news of plastic surgeon Dr Deon Weyers' passing.

Tributes poured in from colleagues, followers and his celebrity clientele, with one noting that Weyers changed their life.

Source: Briefly News