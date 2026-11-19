Sizwe Dhlomo reshared a Barack Obama clip from The Pivot Podcast , adding a pointed caption about the importance of focus

Obama recalled how ANC activists visiting his college campus changed his life trajectory at age 19 or 20

Sizwe's post sparked a wave of emotional responses from fans questioning their own sense of direction and purpose

Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on Barack Obama’s candid confession about his unfocused years. Image: sizwedhlomo/Instagram, Scott Olson/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A Barack Obama clip from The Pivot Podcast has got South Africans reflecting deeply on purpose, discipline, and the age at which life finally clicks into place, after Sizwe Dhlomo shared it on X on Thursday, 19 November 2026, writing:

"I can't stress this enough, but it is so important to be focused in life!"

The clip, originally shared by @Dailyblogn on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, features the former US president in a candid sit-down interview on The Pivot Podcast, filmed on a branded set against the Fanatics logo. The tone is reflective and unhurried, as Obama walks the host through the moment that changed everything for him.

Obama's South Africa connection

Obama, speaking on the podcast recorded on 29 October 2024, described how, as a teenager, he was more interested in basketball, girls, and parties than his studies. That aimlessness carried into his freshman and sophomore years of college, until two things disrupted his drift: his estranged father passed away, and a group of young ANC activists arrived on his college campus to speak about South Africa's fight against apartheid.

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"They came to the college campus, and they spoke. And I remember watching them and I remember thinking these guys aren't that much older than me. And they are battling so that the majority of people in their country have just basic rights," Obama said.

That encounter pushed him to transfer schools and strip his life back to the bone. He recalled living in a small walk-up flat with one plate, one fork, and one towel, fasting on Sundays, reading constantly, and cutting out socialising entirely for nearly two years.

"I was no fun for like two years, but I kind of had to go through that," he added.

SA reacts after Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in

Sizwe's reshare hit a nerve across X, drawing fans who are either still searching for their own turning point or quietly doing the work to get there. Here's what people had to say:

@lebzq2013 remarked:

"We will leave that to the likes of you, grootman. Our battles are just too many."

@Hasman7455 said:

"Banna! The ANC changed Obama.✊"

@Mashoto01254299 asked:

"How do you do it, Sizwe, with an 8 am to 4 pm job?"

@ShaneTibane joked:

"He discovered it at 20; I'm 40 now, I'm definitely cooked.😭"

@ThandieDinga questioned:

"Sizwe, I've lost focus and don't know what my purpose is anymore. How do I reclaim it?"

@Hope_Nando mused:

"I've always wondered when and what it takes for your mind, body and spirit to turn on that 'focus now and never look back' mode in someone's life, considering the fact that people 'focus' at different ages of their lives. Obama at 20, some at 40, etc."

@makaveli83K shared:

"It's not easy intentionally making yourself boring for a bigger cause. I'm on that journey as I aim to be debt-free by 2028..."

Watch the clip below:

Sizwe Dhlomo fires back at Floyd Shivambu’s dig

While Sizwe Dhlomo agrees with Barack Obama about the importance of focus, his exchanges back home tell a different story. As Briefly News previously reported, Sizwe reignited his feud with Floyd Shivambu after the politician criticised the EFF's budget priorities.

Shivambu mocked his former party for spending money on music festivals despite failing to secure more than 7% of the vote while in government, prompting Sizwe to respond with a terse, one-word reaction on social media.

Source: Briefly News