Tirelo Kale and Sbindi Mseleku Stun in Family Christmas Shoot With Son Siya
- Izingane Zes'thembu star Tirelo Kale shared a festive family shoot on Instagram on Thursday, 19 November 2026
- The photos feature Tirelo, her husband Sbindi Mseleku and their son Siya dressed up for the Christmas season
- Fans gushed over the family's matching outfits, while some asked about second wife Amahle Biyela's absence from the shoot
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Izingane Zes'thembu star Tirelo Kale has set the festive mood early with a gorgeous Christmas family shoot, and Mzansi is completely here for it. Dressed to the nines alongside husband Sbindi Mseleku and their adorable son Siya, the trio have given fans exactly the kind of holiday content they didn't know they needed.
Tirelo posted the photos on Instagram on Thursday, 19 November 2026, captioning them: "Seasons Greetings 🎄 A season of joy, love and beautiful memories is here 🥰😊 Okay ok... have you booked @jepson.myles 📷." The shoot was styled by @5th.ave.fashion, with Sbindi's suit courtesy of @princethabz.
The Mseleku Family's festive looks
Tirelo, Nonhlanhla Kale, is best known to South African audiences through the popular reality series Izingane Zes'thembu, which follows the Mseleku family's polygamous household. In the Christmas shoot, little Siya stole hearts, with fans noting just how much he resembles his father.
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One user, @mrsdineokhumalo, wrote: "Kwaze kwakuhle 😍😍😍ukhulile u Siya hle and handsome so his daddy's twin ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️le bantle the Mseleku's 🙌🙌"
The photos quickly drew warm reactions from followers who were clearly delighted to see the family looking festive and joyful together.
Fans ask about Amahle Biyela
While most comments were full of praise, some fans couldn't help but notice that Sbindi's second wife, Amahle Biyela, was not part of the shoot. User @liswacutelies commented: "Please do yenu ninonke noMahle," nudging the family to include her in a future shoot.
Below are more reactions from fans:
@simply_.keke:
"This is so beautiful MaKale ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🥰🥰🙌🙌🙌🙌"
@lerato.zulu.1610:
"Anisebahle♥️"
@mbaleeino:
"I knew the pics that will come laaa.....lalela🔥🔥🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️ Ninjani bo"
@mntanenkhosi:
"Beautiful family ❤️❤️"
@sbusiephoswa:
"Wakhula Singa😍"
@lesegokhoza_official:
"So beautiful 🥰"
Sbindi shows off wives
In a previous report from Briefly News, Mpumelelo Mseleku posted photos with his wives, Tirelo Kale and Amahle Biyela, at his sister Abongwe's graduation party.
The trio coordinated in all-black outfits at the black-tie affair, with Sbindi posing with each wife individually and together.
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za