A photographer who worked closely with AKA took the stand virtually at the inquest into Anele Tembe's death

The witness told the court he was awakened by screaming and heard AKA's voice from down the corridor at the Pepperclub Hotel

The Tembe family's legal team raised serious concerns about the formatting of police statements from AKA's entourage

AKA's former photographer took the stand at the inquest into Anele Tembe's death. Images: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

A photographer who spent years working alongside the late rapper AKA gave virtual testimony at the ongoing inquest into the death of Anele Tembe, recounting a harrowing morning at Cape Town's Pepperclub Hotel on 11 April 2021 that he says he will never forget.

The witness, who worked with Kiernan "AKA" Forbes from around 2018 or 2019 through to 2021, was staying in room 1008 on the morning Tembe fell from the 10th floor of the hotel. He told the inquest he was jolted awake somewhere between 6:30 AM and 7:00 AM by what he described as piercing, hysterical screams coming from down the corridor. Even before confirming the source, he said he recognised the voice as AKA's.

What the photographer heard that morning

The testimony painted a distressing picture of the moments after Tembe's fall. According to the witness, AKA was screaming the words "She jumped, she jumped." After looking toward the ground and seeing Tembe's body below, the photographer immediately went to alert another person in their group.

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He acknowledged having limited direct involvement in what followed, but described AKA as completely inconsolable, screaming without pause while those around him did their best to offer comfort.

AKA's former photographer recalled hearing the rapper's frantic screams. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Tembe family counsel probes police statement

The proceedings took a pointed turn when the Tembe family's legal team began questioning the witness about his official police statement, dated 27 April 2021 and linked to the Douglasdale police station. Although the photographer confirmed that both the signature and handwriting on the document were his, he admitted to significant gaps in his recollection of how the statement came together.

He could not identify who had actually compiled the written document. He was also unsure whether he had signed it in person, and could not confirm whether he had spoken directly with a police officer about the events at the hotel. Despite these uncertainties, he stood by the contents of the statement, insisting it accurately reflected what had taken place that morning.

The Tembe family's counsel, however, raised broader concerns about the credibility of the statements submitted by several members of AKA's entourage. The legal team pointed to strikingly similar formatting, spacing, and typing patterns across multiple statements, suggesting the accounts may not have been compiled independently.

The inquest into Tembe's death continues to examine the circumstances surrounding what happened on the morning she fell from the Cape Town hotel at the age of 22.

The inquest into Anele Tembe's death is still ongoing. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Witness claims AKA was lied to

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into an explosive testimony at the inquest into Anele Tembe's death when a witness took the stand.

The unnamed associate testified that those present at the Pepperclub Hotel deliberately misled AKA about his fiancée's fate.

Source: Briefly News