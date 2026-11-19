A viral X post declaring Helen Zille would not become Johannesburg mayor sent social media into a frenzy on Thursday, 19 November 2026

Ntsiki Mazwai jumped into the comments with a playful call for a street celebration, drawing a wave of responses from across the country

The post comes amid reports that a so-called Doomsday Coalition could shut the DA out of governing Johannesburg despite the party finishing first in the city

Ntsiki Mazwai has spoken about Helen Zille slipping a chance at Joburg Mayor. Image: Per-Anders Petterson, NtsikiMazwai

Source: Instagram

When an X user posted a triumphant declaration that Helen Zille would not be Johannesburg's next mayor, Ntsiki Mazwai did not hold back. The outspoken cultural commentator and musician jumped into the comments under the post by @BALUCIAGA and jokingly called for a street bash to mark the occasion.

The post that set things off read: "Helen Zille IS NOT and WILL NOT be the mayor of Johannesburg, Gauteng!" The declaration went viral almost immediately, drawing hundreds of responses ranging from jubilation to sharp criticism.

The Doomsday coalition threat

The excitement on social media follows reports that the DA faces being frozen out of Johannesburg's city government entirely. According to reports published on 19 November 2026, DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille sent a WhatsApp message to the party's Johannesburg caucus on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, warning that a coalition between the ANC, ActionSA, the EFF and the MK Party could seize control of the city. This grouping has been dubbed the "Doomsday Coalition."

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The DA won 34.79% of the Johannesburg vote, with the ANC placing second at 20.25% and ActionSA third at 16.27%. Despite finishing first in all three Gauteng metros, the party risks governing none of them if the coalition holds.

Zille struck a defiant note in her message: "Aluta continua. There is a lot of work to do. And we can still achieve our goal of establishing a functional government for Joburg in this term."

X users react to Ntsiki's call

The combination of Zille's predicament and Ntsiki's street bash call proved irresistible to X users, with reactions ranging from laughter to outright political debate.

@SNcibisane75484 played along eagerly:

"Please...I'm in the North West, but I'm coming 👌🏿🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@zmbulawa kept it short:

"I'm coming for that one."

@Zandii_Omnyama asked:

"Location please 😭😭"

@Phalaphalavaa added:

"Bring on the Gusheshes..."

@mthura_nkosi was more amused than excited:

"You must say thanks to Cape Town citizens for advice"

FF+ enters ActionSA and DA talks

Briefly News previously reported that Freedom Front Plus leader Corne Mulder confirmed that ActionSA asked him to mediate coalition talks between the party and the DA.

Mulder was reportedly in a three-hour meeting with the DA and separately met with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, with another meeting planned.

Source: Briefly News