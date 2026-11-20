Community activist Curt Van Heerden arrived at Podcast and Chill studios on Thursday, 19 November 2026, demanding to see MacG and Sol Phenduka

Van Heerden said comments made on the podcast were uncalled for, claiming he was called an annoying person and that jokes were made about dockets disappearing

Van Heerden filmed his visit in a walking vlog style and told staff he would return at 4 pm to address the hosts face to face

Curt Van Heerden pulled up at 'Podcast and Chill' studios to confront MacG and Sol Phenduka.Image: solphenduka, curtvanheerden.official, macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

Community activist Curt Van Heerden took his grievances directly to the source on Thursday, 19 November 2026, showing up unannounced at Podcast and Chill studios to confront hosts MacG, Sol Phenduka and Mo over comments made on the show. Filming the entire visit in a selfie-style walking vlog, Van Heerden arrived at the gated security entrance and calmly asked staff whether he could meet with the management or the podcast team directly.

Van Heerden identified himself to security and explained the reason for his visit. He told staff he had come to address the fact that he was called "an annoying person" on the podcast, and that he felt the remarks were disrespectful and needed to be confronted in person rather than through a social media back-and-forth.

What did Van Heerden say about the podcast comments?

Speaking directly to camera outside the building, Van Heerden made it clear that his issue went beyond the personal insult. He said jokes made about dockets disappearing at police stations were deeply offensive, calling the matter a sensitive reality in communities where young people are being shot, and cases go nowhere.

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"Guys like Mo making jokes about dockets disappearing," he said. "I wanted to address it with him face to face and tell him it's a very sensitive thing; he mustn't do that."

Van Heerden also raised concerns about the broader impact of such comments, saying that careless remarks made online without consequences are creating division between generational leaders and between ethnic groups. After exchanging numbers with a staff member, he confirmed he planned to return to the studios at 4 pm when recording was scheduled.

"I told you guys I don't play with these things. I dress it head on. I'll be back here at 4," he said.

Watch Van Heerden arrive at Podcast and Chill studios:

Peeps react to Van Heerden's move

The video sparked a range of reactions online. Here is what people had to say:

@official_sushi_z.a asked:

"My question is, is this about the fact that they mentioned his name or if it's about the coloured community?"

@brickx1111_rsa praised:

"What I like about Grootman is that he addresses issues face to face, and he's not scared of anyone😎. These days people hide behind microphones in podcasts."

@denzel_j12 commented:

"When power meets someone that wants to do the right thing👏🔥"

@sarisha_x_o_x_o urged:

"Take them to task. Continue with your work because no one will ever be satisfied. Do what you need to do"

@yende_mk shared:

"Everyone needs to be respected at all costs🙌🏾🔥"

@kwestyle explained:

"Firstly, Curt, my brother, don't allow this to taint the good work you are doing, which we appreciate. I think your issue is with Mo. If you watched the full episode. 1. Ghost Lady said she actually likes you. 2. Mac and Sol didn't say anything bad. They actually asked, 'Who is Curt?'. That's where 'the coloured guy ' tried to explain who you are."

@maguduza_01 remarked:

"So much for fame, young man. That's truly what you're after. Be very careful, though."

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Source: Briefly News