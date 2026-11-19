Thuso Mbedu featured in The Hollywood Reporter's 2026 Beauty Issue, Glam Slam: Hollywood's Top 26 Beauty Moments of 2026

The South African actress opened up about her bold new fashion era while promoting her upcoming film Children of Blood and Bone

Mbedu also turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as a guest at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 womenswear show

Thuso Mbedu featured in The Hollywood Reporter’s Top 26 Beauty Moments of 2026. Images: John Nacion/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures, Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Source: Getty Images

South African actress Thuso Mbedu is having a moment - and the fashion world is taking notes. The Hollywood Reporter has spotlighted her in its prestigious 2026 Beauty Issue feature, Glam Slam: Hollywood's Top 26 Beauty Moments of 2026, cementing her place among the industry's most compelling style forces.

The recognition comes as Mbedu gears up for the release of Children of Blood and Bone, director Gina Prince-Bythewood's adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's best-selling fantasy novel, due in theatres in January 2027. To promote the film at CinemaCon, she worked with hairstylist Sharif Poston to craft a sculpted fishtail braid, paired with striking makeup by Rebekah Aladdin, all designed to channel her warrior character, Zélie.

"She is very much a warrior, so how do we give 'warrior'? How do we start planting the seeds of this fierce character that people are going to be introduced to?" Mbedu told The Hollywood Reporter, before teasing what lies ahead: "Get ready, because we mean business."

The Hollywood Reporter spotlighted Thuso Mbedu's bold approach to fashion. Image: JB Lacroix/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

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Finding her voice in Hollywood

The Emmy-nominated star, who first broke into the global consciousness with her acclaimed lead role in the 2021 series The Underground Railroad, says her growing confidence in the industry has fundamentally reshaped how she approaches personal style.

"I didn't know how the industry worked. Now I'm in a place where I can have a voice; I can have an opinion," she told the publication.

That self-assurance is visible in every red carpet appearance. Gone are the days of playing it safe - Mbedu has signalled that her upcoming press tour will push boundaries even further.

Thuso Mbedu turned heads at the Louis Vuitton Spring/ Summer 2027 womenswear show in Paris. Image: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Thuso Mbedu at Paris Fashion Week

The Hollywood Reporter feature arrives shortly after Mbedu made waves at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week. Among a star-studded guest list, she stood out in a loose-fitting, long-sleeved pink checked minidress, her hair swept into a clean, high ponytail.

The look struck a confident balance between ease and polish, drawing attention for all the right reasons. It marked a clear step forward in her style evolution, showing a performer who has fully grown into her identity as a daring fashion presence on the world's biggest stages.

Thuso Mbedu declared that on the fashion front, she "means business" and hinted that there was more to look forward to. Image: Derek White/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Source: Getty Images

Thuso Mbedu opens up about her training routine

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thuso Mbedu sharing insight into her training routine for her role in her new film, Children of Blood and Bone.

The actress left fans on social media impressed by her dedication to her role, which showed just how seriously she took her job.

Source: Briefly News