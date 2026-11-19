The Premier Soccer League publicly confirmed the passing of Andile Ncube's mother on Thursday, 19 November 2026

The PSL released a formal statement offering its condolences to the broadcaster and his family during their difficult time

Ncube, 45, is one of South Africa's most recognisable sports and entertainment personalities with a career spanning TV, radio and Netflix

Andile Ncube is mourning the loss of his mother, with the PSL sharing a message of sympathy following the sad news. Image: Andile Ncube

Source: Instagram

South African broadcaster Andile Ncube is grieving the loss of his mother, with the Premier Soccer League stepping forward to offer its public support to the television and radio personality.

On Thursday, 19 November 2026, the PSL released a statement saying it had learnt with sadness of the passing of Ncube's mother. The football body extended its condolences to him and both his immediate and extended family, acknowledging the weight of losing a family matriarch.

"The PSL extends its heartfelt condolences to Andile Ncube and his immediate and extended family during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with them as they mourn the loss of their beloved matriarch. May her soul repose peacefully."

Who is Andile Ncube?

Ncube, 45, grew up in Johannesburg and built his media profile presenting on SABC1's popular music show LIVE, which introduced him to mainstream South African audiences. He went on to host The X Factor South Africa and broadened his reach further by moving into sports broadcasting, becoming a familiar voice in local football coverage through programmes such as Soccerzone.

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On radio, he hosts Sports Night Amplified on Metro FM, where he covers football and broader sporting topics. More recently, his public profile expanded internationally through an appearance on Netflix's reality series Young, Famous & African, which chronicles the lives of prominent African celebrities.

PSL pays tribute

The PSL's statement underscored the strong ties Ncube has built with the local football community throughout his career. The organisation acknowledged both sides of his family in its tribute, reflecting the warmth the football fraternity holds for him.

No details about the circumstances surrounding his mother's death or any funeral arrangements were made public at the time of the announcement.

Andile Ncube compared football and rugby

Metro FM presenter Andile Ncube sparked debate after the behaviour of Springbok and football supporters at FNB Stadium.

His remarks followed the Springboks' Test against the All Blacks, which drew nearly 86,000 fans to the Soweto venue on 7 September 2026.

Source: Briefly News