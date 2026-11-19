Abongwe Mseleku's diary session after her brother Mpumelelo's speech at her graduation celebration left Izingane ZeS'thembu viewers divided

Mpumelelo reflected on how he helped Abongwe when she first moved to Johannesburg, but her response drew criticism from some viewers

The exchange has put the Mseleku siblings' relationship under the spotlight, with fans taking sides on social media

Abongwe caught viewers' attention with her reaction to brother Mpumelelo's graduation speech. Image: Abongwe Mseleku

Source: Instagram

Abongwe Mseleku is trending after her reaction to her brother Mpumelelo's graduation speech on Izingane ZeS'thembu left viewers divided. The moment, which played out during a televised family celebration, has reignited conversations about the Mseleku siblings' complicated dynamics.

During Abongwe's graduation celebration, Mpumelelo took to the floor to reflect on the bond he shares with his sister. He recalled a period when Abongwe had just moved to Johannesburg and he had stepped in to help her find her footing, including sorting out her accommodation. The speech was emotional and personal, with Mpumelelo also taking a moment to acknowledge their sibling Mpilo, who had previously graduated, making sure her milestone was not overlooked during the festivities.

Abongwe's diary session stirs debate

It was what came after that stirred the pot. In her diary session following the speech, Abongwe did not echo the warmth that Mpumelelo had brought to the occasion. Rather than reflecting on the positive sentiment behind her brother's words, she was notably critical of him, leaving a portion of the audience unimpressed.

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Some viewers labelled her behaviour as that of a "mean girl," questioning why she seemed reluctant to acknowledge everything Mpumelelo had shared in front of the family and cameras. Others felt that, given the celebratory nature of the occasion, she could have chosen a more gracious response.

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Viewers take sides over Mseleku family moment

Mpumelelo, however, earned a lot of goodwill from viewers who praised him for the thoughtfulness of his speech, particularly for including Mpilo in his acknowledgements. Many felt he conducted himself well throughout the celebration.

The exchange has once again placed the Mseleku family's internal relationships under public scrutiny. Reality television has a way of turning private family moments into national conversations, and this graduation celebration is no different. While Abongwe has faced criticism for her reaction, there are those who have offered a more sympathetic reading of the situation, noting that family histories are rarely straightforward.

The debate continues online, with viewers sharing their takes on what the moment really revealed about the siblings' relationship.

Sne responded after being accused of jealousy

Sne Mseleku addressed rumours about her feelings toward her younger sisters during the latest Izingane Zes'thembu episode.

The 32-year-old spoke out during Abongwe's graduation celebration, which aired on Mzansi Magic on 18 November 2026.

Source: Briefly News