Tebogo Louw, who reached the Idols SA Season 12 top three, was reportedly shot and killed

Police confirmed multiple victims were found at the scene, with Louw declared dead and three others hospitalised with gunshot wounds

Stellenbosch police opened murder and attempted murder cases, with no suspects arrested as the investigation continues

Former 'Idols SA' top-3 finalist Tebogo Louw was reportedly shot and killed. Image: tebogolouw

Source: Instagram

South Africa's music community is in mourning after former Idols SA top-three finalist Tebogo Louw was reportedly shot and killed in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, on the night of Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

According to Ludidi Velani on X, Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that the fatal shooting occurred at the corner of Makupula and Manyona streets at around 11:20 PM. When officers arrived at the scene, they found several people with gunshot wounds. Medical personnel declared Louw, 34, dead at the scene, while three other victims were transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Twigg stated that no arrests have been made and that the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, and no arrests have been made," he said, confirming that Stellenbosch police have opened both murder and attempted murder cases.

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Remembering Tebogo Louw's musical legacy

Louw first captured the hearts of South Africans when he auditioned for Idols SA across multiple seasons, reaching the top 30 in both 2014 and 2015 before finally breaking through to the top three in Season 12 in 2016. His soulful, genre-crossing sound drew from R&B, soul, jazz, pop, and African music traditions, and he was equally gifted as a vocalist, guitarist, and pianist.

Beyond the Idols SA stage, Louw continued building his catalogue. He released his 11-track debut studio album, Ageless, in 2017, followed by a string of singles and collaborations, including Sikhethene alongside Zandie Khumalo, which he released in February 2025. Most recently, in June 2026, he announced a new single titled Hold On, recorded with Reign Carol, signalling that his creative drive remained very much alive.

Tebogo Louw competed on 'Idols SA' three times, with his third attempt taking him to the top-3. Image: tebogolouw

Source: Instagram

Social media reacts to the tragic news

News of his passing spread quickly online, with fans and followers paying tribute across social media platforms.

CRangataJ said:

"I remember this season; I was very fond of him. Condolences to his family and those close to him."

Velisia3877 wrote:

"Bathong, may his soul rest in peace!"

kaekaetmokgothu responded:

"He sang what is probably my favourite rendition of Black Coffee's 'Superman'. May his soul rest in peace."

PrincessSkhu added:

"We don't talk much about how dangerous the Western Cape is, man."

Fans paid tribute to Tebogo Louw across social media. Image: tebogolouw

Source: Instagram

Dr Deon Weyers passes away

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into the passing of celebrity plastic surgeon Dr Deon Weyers.

Tributes from followers, colleagues and his high-profile clientele flooded social media, with one former client crediting Weyers for changing their life.

Source: Briefly News