Nomzamo Mbatha attended the 2026 Doha Film Festival as a special guest at the Doha Film Institute

The actress and executive producer came face-to-face with Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk during her visit

Nomzamo shared a candid wish for Shaka iLembe to one day be celebrated on the same world stage as Squid Game

Nomzamo Mbatha met the creator of 'Squid Game' in Doha, Qatar. Images: nomzamo_m/ Instagram, Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Nomzamo Mbatha is making serious moves on the global stage. The actress and executive producer is currently in Doha, Qatar, attending the 2026 Doha Film Festival, where she rubbed shoulders with some of the most influential names in international cinema.

Among those she encountered was Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator and director behind the global phenomenon Squid Game. Nomzamo posted a photo on her Instagram Story standing alongside the South Korean filmmaker, expressing how much the moment meant to her.

"Creator and Director of Squid Game. So thankful for this opportunity @dohafilm," she wrote.

Nomzamo's Shaka iLembe manifesting moment

One of the festival's panel discussions, titled "How a Korean story conquered the world," explored how Squid Game crossed cultural boundaries to captivate audiences globally. The session clearly resonated with Nomzamo, who took the opportunity to dream aloud about her own South African production reaching a similar milestone.

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Posting alongside a kneeling emoji and a candle, she wrote: "Shaka iLembe: How a South African story conquered the world."

Nomzamo played Queen Nandi in the Mzansi Magic historical drama Shaka iLembe and also served as an executive producer on the production. The series earned recognition at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs), with her contribution securing a win for Best Drama.

Nomzamo Mbatha hopes 'Shaka iLembe' will one day reach a milestone similar to 'Squid Game.' Images: nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

A busy season on the international circuit

The Doha trip follows her recent appearance in Mumbai, India, for the 2026 Earthshot Prize, signalling a packed schedule that stretches well beyond South African borders.

The Doha Film Festival, which runs from 19 to 27 November, is an annual event that celebrates cinema and culture, bringing together filmmakers and industry professionals from Qatar, the Arab world and around the globe. Its programme includes film screenings, industry discussions, music performances and youth initiatives.

Beyond acting and producing, Nomzamo has also expanded her creative footprint into the docuseries space. She is involved in Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza, which chronicles the love story and wedding of media personality Anele Mdoda and her husband, Prince Bonelela "Buzza James" Mgudlwa.

From acting and producing local productions to attending international film events and meeting influential filmmakers, Nomzamo continues to make her presence felt in the global entertainment industry.

See her picture with Hwang Dong-hyuk below.

Nomzamo Mbatha shared a picture with the creator of 'Squid Game,' Hwang Dong-hyuk, in Doha, Qatar. Image: nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

Nomzamo Mbatha and Bonang Matheba nominated for fashion award

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Nomzamo Mbatha and Bonang Matheba's nominations at the Uncutxtra Magazine Award Night 5.0.

The two Mzansi stars face stiff competition from three Nigerian nominees and one Ghanaian fashion icon in the six-woman shortlist.

Source: Briefly News