Kagiso Rakosa's International Men's Day video went viral, sending fans into a wave of nostalgia over her Generations days

The actress-turned-broadcaster rocked bright blue braids in the clip, with many fans divided over her bold new look

Fans flooded the comments demanding she stand up to prove she still had her iconic curves from her Sharon days

Former 'Generations' star Kagiso Rakosa's latest video went viral on social media. Images: kagisorakosa

Source: Instagram

Former Generations actress Kagiso Rakosa set social media ablaze after an International Men's Day video of her surfaced online, reigniting memories of her beloved SABC1 character and drawing all sorts of reactions from fans who clearly never forgot her.

In the clip, posted on 19 November 2026, the actress-turned-broadcaster appeared wearing eye-catching bright blue braids while delivering a warm message to men on their special day. The person who shared the video praised her youthful appearance, insisting she looked exactly the same as she did during her peak television years.

Her fans, however, were not so easily convinced.

Fans reminisced about Kagiso Rakosa's iconic days on 'Generations.' Image: kagisorakosa

Source: Instagram

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Sharon's legacy lives on

Beyond her acting talent, Rakosa's character Sharon on Generations carved out a permanent place in South African pop culture, particularly for one memorable scene involving a mini skirt that left little to the imagination. With that moment seemingly etched in collective memory, fans wasted no time drawing the connection when the new video dropped.

Because she was seated throughout the clip, several users jumped into the comments with cheeky demands for a full standing shot before they could agree with any claims about her not having changed.

Bbadumtss wrote:

"She needs to stand up to prove it."

KastroSol posted:

"She must stand up and turn around so we're sure about that statement you're making."

Artybotoman93 added:

"Yoh, she still looks hot."

Not everyone was focused on nostalgia, though. The bright blue braids proved to be a talking point of their own, with a number of social media users weighing in to say a more natural hairstyle would suit her far better.

From Generations fame to broadcasting boss

While many fans still picture Rakosa under the studio lights of Generations, her career has taken a sharp turn behind the scenes. She currently serves as the Managing Director of 1 Africa Radio, a role that places her at the helm of South African media in a very different capacity from her acting days.

For those who grew up watching her bring Sharon to life on screen, however, the charm, the style, and those unforgettable scenes are not so easily left in the past.

Watch Kagiso Rakosa's new video below.

Thabiso Mokhethi shares throwback photo with Generations co-stars

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Thabiso Mokhethi's throwback post of a magazine cover he shared with his former Generations co-stars.

He called the cover a "dream come true" and shared an uplifting message with his followers.

Source: Briefly News