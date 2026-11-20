DJ Zinhle posted a direct-to-camera apology video after her 2024 comments about unemployable youth resurfaced on social media

The backlash intensified when voting opened for the Ukhozi FM 2026 Song of the Year, with two of her tracks nominated

Some fans defended the musician while others vowed not to vote for her songs despite the apology

DJ Zinhle has clarified her remarks on 'Unemployable Youth'. Image: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle found herself in hot water this week after old comments she made about youth unemployment were dug up at a particularly bad time — right as voting opened for Ukhozi FM's 2026 Song of the Year. The musician responded with a lengthy selfie-style apology video, filmed outdoors and addressed directly to her critics.

What DJ Zinhle said in 2024

Back in May 2024, the DJ and businesswoman told Radio 702 that youth unemployment in South Africa was partly linked to a skills gap, pointing out that her own stores had openings that went unfilled. The word "unemployable" stuck in people's minds, drawing criticism before she apologised then, too.

Now, with her songs Nayvee's Prayer and Baba Yilwa both up for Song of the Year honours on Ukhozi FM, users on X dug the clip back up and began urging listeners to withhold their votes as a form of accountability.

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DJ Zinhle's fresh apology

In the video posted on 19 November 2026, DJ Zinhle addressed the backlash head-on, saying the word "unemployable" was the wrong choice and that she never intended to blame or look down on young South Africans.

"I apologise to you if you felt insulted or if you felt offended by what I said," she said.

She clarified that her original point was about the lack of government support for small businesses trying to give young people workplace experience. She argued that entrepreneurs like herself could train and absorb more youth if the state partnered with them more actively.

"I'm not going to create all the opportunities, no. I'm saying in my small way as a small business, I can then contribute by training more people, by giving more people space to come and do their practicals," she explained.

She also addressed people who claimed she said residents from Vosloorus (Wheat Bank) were not good enough for her stores, calling that a misreading of her words.

Watch her full apology video here: DJ Zinhle explains her unemployable youth comments.

Mzansi not moved by her apology

The apology split opinion sharply on X, with some accepting her explanation and others unmoved.

@MissRebecca_M wrote: "I honestly don't understand why everyone is so mad at DJ Zinhle. Yes, she made a mistake, but she acknowledged it and apologised."

@Dmeseeinglink fired back: "There's no way you'd understand because you are obsessing about looking and living like her. Nina, you worship your idols. You'd kill if they kill too."

@SimilesihleM was firm: "We are not voting for her; she meant what she said. No long explanation will change that she does not believe in the young people of this country, South Africa."

@Dunfgy questioned the logic of forgetting past comments: "So because it happened a while ago, people must let it slide and vote for her? 😭😭"

@Nduuh_Masondo kept it brief: "Usinwayela kabi."

@nonz_nonie stood her ground: "They need to learn. 🙌🙌 Our support is for people who stand with us, please."

Source: Briefly News