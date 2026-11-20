Musa Mseleku took home the Best Male TV Personality award at the 4th National Film & TV Awards

Mseleku celebrated the win on Instagram with an isiZulu caption rooted in his cultural identity, drawing praise from his fanbase

His reality TV programmes Uthando Nes'thembu and Mnakwethu both earned recognition at this year's ceremony

Musa Mseleku won Best Male TV Personality at the NFTAs. Images: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Polygamist and reality television powerhouse Musa Mseleku has added another trophy to his growing collection, clinching the Best Male TV Personality prize at the 4th annual National Film and TV Awards (NFTA). The ceremony took place at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on Thursday, 19 November 2026.

Wasting no time, Mseleku shared his official winner's graphic on Instagram shortly after the event. His caption, written entirely in isiZulu, read: "Imbiza ka Bhayela, uzigi zamadoda ziyamulandela kodwa azimufici" - a loose praise reference to his resilience and the idea that peers follow his pace but can never quite catch him.

Mzansi Magic shows dominate the recognition

The night was a strong one for the Mseleku brand overall. Both Uthando Nes'thembu and Mnakwethu, his popular Mzansi Magic productions, received acclaim at the awards. Mseleku also earned a nomination in the Celebrity Personality of the Year category, putting him in the same bracket as media heavyweights Bonang Matheba and Anele Mdoda.

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Supporters flooded his comment section after the announcement:

nokwnd said:

"Well deserved!"

andzisodelicate_ cheered:

"Halala, Earthly King!"

nembenomagugu reacted:

"Yey, congratulations, babakhe, our Earthly King. We're proud we voted. Wow. Nice one, kaMseleku nation. What a win."

phumzso2be added:

"Congratulations to you and your family, Mthombeni, to many more awards!"

Musa Mseleku celebrated winning Best Male TV Personality at the NFTAs. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Nine seasons and still going strong

Uthando Nes'thembu has given South African viewers an unfiltered look inside Mseleku's polygamous household for nine seasons, following his life alongside wives Busisiwe "MaCele," Nokukhanya "MaYeni," Thobile "MaKhumalo," Mbali "MaNgwabe and later, Samke "MaKhwela." The show's pull proved so strong that Mzansi Magic extended its ninth season by four extra episodes before it concluded.

The family's television footprint stretches further through the spin-off series Izingane Zes'thembu, which tracks the lives, relationships, and business ambitions of Mseleku's adult children, including Mpumelelo, Sne, Lwandle, Abongwe, and Mpilo. Now in its fourth season, the spin-off has established itself as a ratings draw in its own right.

The NFTA win cements Mseleku's standing as one of the most enduring and influential personalities in South African reality television.

See his award win below.

Musa Mseleku teases massive announcement

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Mseleku's cryptic announcement.

The famous polygamist hinted at growth in his family while promising to reveal more details in due course, leaving followers to theorise about what the announcement could be.

Source: Briefly News