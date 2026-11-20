Correctional Services confirmed that former Jozi FM presenter DJ Donald Duck, real name Donald Sebolai, is now out on parole

Sebolai was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2016 for the murder of his girlfriend Dolly Tshabalala

His early release has sparked fierce reactions online, with many calling it an insult to Dolly's family

Former Jozi FM presenter DJ Donald Duck has reportedly been released on parole after serving time for his girlfriend's murder. Image: Daily Sun

Source: Facebook

Former radio personality DJ Donald Duck is a free man once again, walking out of prison on parole years before completing his 20-year sentence, and not everyone is happy about it.

Correctional Services confirmed that Donald Sebolai, widely known as DJ Donald Duck or Papa Neo, has been granted parole. The former Jozi FM presenter was convicted in 2016 for the murder of his girlfriend, Dolly Tshabalala, and handed a 20-year prison term.

DJ Donald Duck's murder conviction

Sebolai was once a familiar voice on Jozi FM before his arrest and subsequent conviction brought his broadcasting career to an abrupt end. His sentencing in 2016 marked a devastating fall from grace for the presenter, who had built a public profile in Johannesburg's entertainment scene.

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The confirmation of his parole came via EWN Reporter on X, with the post drawing tens of thousands of views and reigniting public conversation around gender-based violence and the criminal justice system's treatment of perpetrators.

DJ Donald Duck's release has brought renewed attention to the murder case that ended his broadcasting career. Image: ENW

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to the news

The announcement quickly drew sharp criticism from social media users, many of whom expressed outrage that Sebolai is now free:

@LadyM1306:

"An insult to the victim’s family. Sies."

@ka_madesi:

"This country is not serious about GBV."

@Matiase01:

"He'll be hosting podcasts soon and celebrated… We're not serious about crime in SA…"

Minister Pieter Groenewald spoke on parole system in SA

Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald raised alarm over parole boards recommending the release of high-risk offenders.

The Department of Correctional Services reported that 5,760 parolees reoffended over the past two years, a recidivism rate of 10.98%.

Source: Briefly News