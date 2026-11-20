Former Jozi FM Presenter DJ Donald Duck Out on Parole After 2016 Conviction for Murdering Girlfriend
- Correctional Services confirmed that former Jozi FM presenter DJ Donald Duck, real name Donald Sebolai, is now out on parole
- Sebolai was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2016 for the murder of his girlfriend Dolly Tshabalala
- His early release has sparked fierce reactions online, with many calling it an insult to Dolly's family
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Former radio personality DJ Donald Duck is a free man once again, walking out of prison on parole years before completing his 20-year sentence, and not everyone is happy about it.
Correctional Services confirmed that Donald Sebolai, widely known as DJ Donald Duck or Papa Neo, has been granted parole. The former Jozi FM presenter was convicted in 2016 for the murder of his girlfriend, Dolly Tshabalala, and handed a 20-year prison term.
DJ Donald Duck's murder conviction
Sebolai was once a familiar voice on Jozi FM before his arrest and subsequent conviction brought his broadcasting career to an abrupt end. His sentencing in 2016 marked a devastating fall from grace for the presenter, who had built a public profile in Johannesburg's entertainment scene.
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The confirmation of his parole came via EWN Reporter on X, with the post drawing tens of thousands of views and reigniting public conversation around gender-based violence and the criminal justice system's treatment of perpetrators.
Mzansi reacts to the news
The announcement quickly drew sharp criticism from social media users, many of whom expressed outrage that Sebolai is now free:
@LadyM1306:
"An insult to the victim’s family. Sies."
@ka_madesi:
"This country is not serious about GBV."
@Matiase01:
"He'll be hosting podcasts soon and celebrated… We're not serious about crime in SA…"
Minister Pieter Groenewald spoke on parole system in SA
Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald raised alarm over parole boards recommending the release of high-risk offenders.
The Department of Correctional Services reported that 5,760 parolees reoffended over the past two years, a recidivism rate of 10.98%.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is an Entertainment Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over 8 years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za