South African musician Phila Madlingozi expressed heartbreak over the death of Idols SA star Tebogo Louw

Tebogo Louw, who reached the Idols SA Season 12 top three, was reportedly shot and killed on 19 November 2026

Phila linked Tebogo's passing to that of fellow Idols SA singer Thami Shobede, who died in September 2019

Phila Madlingozi mourned Tebogo Louw. Image: tebogolouw, philamadlingozi

Source: Instagram

South African musician Phila Madlingozi has broken his silence on the death of Idols SA Season 12 contestant Tebogo Louw, sharing a heartfelt message that brought together the memories of two talented singers lost too soon.

Phila took to X on 19 November 2026, writing, "My boys are reunited in heaven.. NDIBUHLUNGU" — a Xhosa phrase expressing deep pain. His post accompanied a resurfaced 2019 tweet in which a user paid tribute to the late Idols SA singer Thami Shobede, drawing a connection between the two losses.

Tebogo Louw shot and killed

Tebogo Louw, who captured the hearts of South African viewers when he reached the top three of Idols SA Season 12, was reportedly shot and killed on 19 November 2026. Police confirmed that multiple victims were found at the scene, with Louw declared dead. Three other individuals suffered gunshot wounds and were hospitalised. The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been fully disclosed.

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Thami Shobede's memory lives on

Phila's reference to Thami Shobede brought renewed grief for fans of the talent competition. Shobede, another beloved Idols SA singer, passed away on 12 September 2019 at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria. The two singers now share a painful place in the memories of South Africans who followed their journeys on the show.

For Phila, Tebogo's death clearly reopened old wounds. His brief but emotional post resonated widely, drawing thousands of responses from fans mourning both artists.

Netizens flooded the comments with messages of grief and disbelief. Below are some of the reactions:

@KhweziMwandla: "This is very sad 😢😢💔💔💔💔 I used to love him so much when he was on Idols."

@MadikizelaThado: "This loss hurts 💔💔💔💔"

@Kopanonkwe_: "Eish💔💔."

@Marlobisa_M: "Such young talent 💔"

@diamondzzz_x: "Yoh 😭💔"

@LegodiLind23707: "This is unbelievable yhoo"

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Tributes from followers, colleagues and his high-profile clientele flooded social media, with one former client crediting Weyers for changing their life.

Source: Briefly News