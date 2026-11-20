MacG responded to critics who questioned why he never dresses in designer brands or flashy outfits

The Podcast and Chill host gave a passionate on-camera explanation of what real wealth means to him

South Africans flooded the comments with reactions, and not everyone agreed with MacG's take

MacG had fans laughing after explaining why his appearance often gives the impression that he is broke. Image: MacG

Source: Facebook

MacG is not about to swap his casual fits for Gucci anytime soon, and he's got a lot to say to anyone wondering why. A clip from a studio-recorded interview featuring the Podcast and Chill host has gone viral after he passionately pushed back at people who question his appearance.

In the video, shared by @theinside_show on Instagram, MacG sits in what appears to be a branded podcast studio, speaking directly into a microphone with animated hand gestures and bold captions flashing on screen to underscore his points. His tone is unapologetic and reflective as he addresses the recurring question people throw at him.

MacG's definition of real wealth

"There's so many people who always ask me, they're like, 'Hey, Mike, why do you always look poor, bro?' Dude, if only you'd understand that deep down in my soul, in my heart, I'm so rich, bro. Like, I'm doing what I love, bro. I'm getting paid for it, bro. I get to chill with and work with people that I love every week, bro. I'm in control of my time, bro."

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He went on to list health, financial stability, travel, and meaningful connections as the pillars of his wealth, before wrapping up with a pointed remark about designer validation:

"I don't need, like, validation by wearing Gucci and whatever, dog."

Watch the Instagram video below:

Peeps are divided

The clip hit a nerve online, pulling in a wide range of responses. Many backed MacG's mindset wholeheartedly, while a few could not resist a cheeky jab.

@chxsen_t wrote:

"This is the real type of rich. 🔥❤️🤞🏾"

@thembiepam noted:

"I'm in control of my time. That's not a statement many black men can say."

@mbk_bless said:

"Mac G is on point; wearing designer replicas has never been a sign of real success. This is my definition of being rich: not chasing external validation."

@d.raco_sd weighed in with a broader point:

"And those people are poor because when they get money they buy stupid things. If Mac was 'looking rich,' he wouldn't have had his alcohol brand, and probably the podcast would have died."

@glitch_sidekick quipped:

"Deep down. 😂 But deep down we know that's his bank account."

@mphoronald6 added:

"The fact is that Mac can't dress doesn't mean he has to buy expensive items, but he cannot dress. 😂"

@maq_langa perhaps summed it up best:

"MacG is wealthy; I feel like rich is an understatement 🤞🏿"

MacG shared how much he makes

MacG appeared on The Inside Show with George Avakian on 18 November 2026, where he opened up about his podcasting journey.

The Podcast and Chill host revealed he started podcasting after getting fired from radio, hoping to stay relevant in the industry.

Source: Briefly News