Zandie Khumalo paid tribute to late Idols SA star and former collaborator Tebogo Louw

The singer shared cherished photos of Louw on Instagram, including a snapshot of the two alongside legendary South African singer Ringo Madlingozi

Khumalo and Louw had a special musical bond, having collaborated on a song together in 2023

Zandie Khumalo paid an emotional tribute to Tebogo Louw. Images: zandie_khumalo_gumede, tebogolouw

Source: Instagram

South African singer Zandie Khumalo has added her voice to the wave of tributes sweeping across the music industry following the tragic death of former Idols SA contestant Tebogo Louw, who was fatally shot in Stellenbosch on Wednesday night, 18 November 2026.

Louw had made a name for himself as a top-three finalist during Season 12 of Idols SA in 2016, going on to win the respect of fans and fellow musicians for his soulful voice, humility, and unwavering dedication to his craft.

Zandie Khumalo's heartfelt send-off

On Friday, 20 November 2026, Khumalo, the younger sister of Afro-pop star Kelly Khumalo, turned to Instagram to pay her respects. She posted a collection of cherished photographs alongside her tribute, one of which captured a joyful moment of her and Louw posing with legendary South African vocalist Ringo Madlingozi.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

In a tribute shared with Briefly News, Zandie described Louw as someone who was talented and full of life, also expressing her gratitude for his music and for the time he spent sharing his gift with her.

Her Instagram caption read: "Rest in peace Tebogo Bhuti 💔 So young, so talented and so full of life........ Yet gone. Ujehova akuphe umphumulela wafuthi nokukhanya kwaphakade 🙏🏿 Ukhonze ku Thami Shobede ❤️ Thank you for the music and for sharing your talent with me."

Zandie Khumalo mounted late 'Idols SA' star Tebogo Louw. Image: zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

A bond built through music

The two artists shared more than just mutual admiration. In 2023, Khumalo and Louw joined forces to release the song Sikhethene, cementing a creative friendship that clearly meant a great deal to both of them.

Fans and followers flooded Khumalo's comment section in response to her post, with many sharing their own memories of the late singer and expressing their heartbreak at the news of his passing. Tributes have continued to pour in from across the country as friends, colleagues, and supporters remember Louw's lasting contribution to South African music.

See Zandie Khumalo's tribute below.

Dr Deon Weyers passes away

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into the passing of celebrity plastic surgeon Dr Deon Weyers.

Tributes from followers, colleagues and his high-profile clientele flooded social media, with one former client crediting Weyers for changing their life.

Source: Briefly News