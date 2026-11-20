An investigating officer testified that three domestic violence incidents involving AKA and Anele Tembe were uncovered at a Randburg police station

The inquest heard that Tembe reportedly told first responders she did not want to open a criminal case against Forbes

In one incident, Tembe was allegedly threatened with a counter-charge if she proceeded with a domestic violence case against AKA

Anele Tembe Inquest: Three Domestic Violence Reports Involving Anele Tembe Surface

Source: Instagram

A shocking development has emerged in the inquest into Anele Tembe's death, with an investigating officer revealing that three separate domestic violence reports involving her and rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes were uncovered during the investigation.

According to TimesLIVE, the 19th witness, an investigative officer, told the inquest that he began looking into the domestic violence allegations after meeting with Tembe's father and uncle. His inquiry led him to the Randburg police station, where the reports were on record.

"There were three incidents where Tembe was a complainant of domestic violence against AKA," he testified.

Threats allegedly used to silence Tembe

One of the incidents the officer described painted a particularly troubling picture. Tembe had gone to the Randburg police station intending to open a domestic violence case, but an altercation broke out during the process. The confrontation reportedly continued even after the parties were moved outside.

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According to the officer's testimony, Tembe was then warned that opening a case against Forbes could backfire on her. The news publication reported that someone in Forbes' team allegedly indicated that, because some of his property had been damaged during the altercation, a counter-case could be opened and she would face arrest too.

"She was then threatened that if she opened up this case, she would also be arrested because, I think, during this altercation, some of Mr Forbes' property was damaged. So they indicated to her that if she opened up a case against Forbes for domestic violence, there would be a counter-case where she would also be arrested," he testified.

Anele Tembe Inquest: Three Domestic Violence Reports Involving Anele Tembe Surface

Source: Instagram

The officer also told the inquest that Tembe had reportedly told first responders she did not wish to lay criminal charges against Forbes, with her father's high profile and Forbes' celebrity status cited as reasons for her reluctance.

Background to the inquest

Anele Tembe died in April 2021 after falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. She was 22 years old at the time. The inquest is examining the circumstances surrounding her death.

Forbes was shot and killed in Durban in February 2023 outside a restaurant on Florida Road, before the inquest could reach its conclusion. The proceedings have continued in his absence, with witnesses providing testimony about the couple's relationship and the events leading up to Tembe's death.

AKA's former photographer shares testimony

In a previous report from Briefly News, AKA's former photographer gave testimony at the ongoing inquest into the death of Anele Tembe.

He recounted a harrowing morning at Cape Town's Pepperclub Hotel.

Source: Briefly News