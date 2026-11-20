A BackaBuddy fundraiser was launched to help Afrikaans singer Dozi cover medical costs after a cancer diagnosis

Dozi, whose real name is Henk Opperman, was diagnosed with cancer of the vocal cords and has been unable to perform

His manager says Dozi's greatest wish is to return to the stage once his health and voice allow it

A BackaBuddy fundraising campaign has received encouraging support as fans rally behind musician Dozi during his cancer battle. Image: Dozi the page

Source: Facebook

Afrikaans singer Dozi has been diagnosed with cancer of the vocal cords. A BackaBuddy fundraiser has since been set up in his name, with a target of R500,000, to help him through what is expected to be a six-month treatment and recovery period.

Dozi, whose real name is Henk Opperman, received the diagnosis shortly after undergoing surgery to remove polyps on his vocal cords. The news has led fans and the broader Afrikaans music community to rally behind the veteran performer.

His manager, Patricia du Venage, launched the campaign to ease the financial burden of medical expenses, day-to-day living costs, and lost income during the period he is unable to perform. By the time of publishing, the campaign had already received around R83,000 in donations.

Du Venage said:

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"My goal is to, with the help of a BackaBuddy fundraiser and everyone willing to lend a hand, raise funds to help him through these six months of treatment and recovery. Dozi's greatest wish is, of course, to be back on stage and doing what he loves, as soon as his health and voice allow it. If Dozi's music has ever put a smile on your face, brought back a special memory, or touched your heart, help us be there for him now."

Dozi's health battle has prompted an outpouring of support, with a BackaBuddy campaign raising funds towards his treatment. Image: Dozi the page

Source: Facebook

Dozi remains in good spirits

Despite the diagnosis and being unable to speak or perform for now, Du Venage confirmed that Dozi is resting and staying positive. He is already looking ahead to a series of fundraising concerts scheduled for December in Paarl, Brackenfell and Mossel Bay, all under the banner of Dozi, Medical Support.

Earlier this month, before his surgery, 15 artists performed for free at a fundraising concert called Dozi JAM, Back Our Buddy, held in Hartbeespoort. Singer Jo Black went a step further, auctioning off one of his guitars to help raise money for the cause. Dozi has since begun treatment, and his team remains hopeful that he will make a full recovery and return to the stage he loves.

Dozi spoke out after health concerns

Veteran Afrikaans singer Dozi addressed rumours that he is gravely ill following vocal cord surgery.

His publicist accused people of editing images of Dozi to make him appear frail and thin.

Source: Briefly News