Zimbabwean author Sue Nyathi unveiled a special Netflix tie-in cover for The Polygamist featuring lead actor S'dumo Mtshali

The South African drama dominated the 4th annual NFTA in November 2026, winning Best TV Drama Series and Outstanding Performance

S'dumo Mtshali's star power grew significantly after the show's global success, landing him several major endorsement deals

Sue Nyathi unveils a new book cover for 'The Polygamist' featuring S'dumo Mtshali. Images: suenyathi, sdumo.mtshali

Source: Instagram

Zimbabwean author Sue Nyathi is riding a wave of international momentum as her celebrated novel The Polygamist reaches bookshop shelves in the United Kingdom and the United States, this time dressed in a striking Netflix tie-in cover that puts lead actor S'dumo Mtshali front and centre as the unforgettable Jonasi Gomora.

Nyathi took to Instagram to mark the global publication day, sharing a video showing off fresh copies of the newly designed edition alongside a bouquet of flowers. Published through Pan Macmillan, the book's international rollout clearly had her in a celebratory mood.

"Happy publication day @panmacmillan #thepolygamist is now available in the UK and USA. Jonasi didn't die, he multiplied! 😂😂👏👏👏 Get your copy now!!!" she wrote.

The Polygamist's award-season dominance

The novel's journey from page to screen has been nothing short of remarkable. Since premiering on Netflix to widespread global acclaim, the South African drama has become both a streaming sensation and a fixture on the awards circuit.

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At the 4th annual National Film and TV Awards South Africa (NFTA) held in November 2026, the series swept several of the most coveted television categories. The show claimed Best Scripted TV Series and Best TV Drama Series, while directors Akin Omotoso, Rolie Nikiwe, and Nthabi Tau shared the Best Director honour. Mtshali took home Outstanding Performance for his portrayal of Jonasi Gomora, and Kenneth Mncedisi Nkosi was recognised as Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series. Cast members including Gugu Gumede, S'thandiwe Kgoroge, and Kwanele Mthethwa also received nominations for their contributions to the show.

‘The Polygamist’ author Sue Nyathi unveiled the book's new cover. Image: suenyathi

Source: Instagram

S'dumo Mtshali's career skyrockets

Mtshali's charismatic yet morally complex portrayal of Jonasi has firmly established him as one of South Africa's most sought-after leading men. Off screen, the accolades have translated into real commercial value, with the actor securing high-profile endorsement partnerships with automotive brand Mazda and Jack Daniel's & Coke following the series' breakout run.

His profile received yet another boost when Briefly News previously reported on viral social media claims suggesting Mtshali earned R1.4 million for the series, amounting to roughly R63,636 per episode. Reports alleged his co-stars earned between R600,000 and R700,000, a disparity that sparked heated debate across Mzansi about how local streaming productions compensate their talent.

With the refreshed book cover now reaching international audiences, The Polygamist continues to show that bold, homegrown African storytelling has an appetite far beyond the continent's borders.

See the new cover for The Polygamist below.

Anele Mdoda praises S'dumo Mtshali's KFC commercial

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Anele Mdoda's praise for KFC's new Streetwise Family ad.

The ad features beloved South African actors Sdumo Mtshali and Zikhona Sodlaka in an emotional family storytelling format that caught Anele Mdoda's and many South Africans' eyes.

Source: Briefly News