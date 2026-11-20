Sol Phenduka praised Nomzamo Mbatha after she turned heads at the Earthshot Prize 2026

The radio personality called Nomzamo rare and an orator, saying people overlook that side of her

Netizens flooded the replies with their own experiences and thoughts on the actress

Sol Phenduka shared his admiration for Nomzamo Mbatha after her appearance at the prestigious Earthshot Prize event. Image: Sol Phenduka, Nomzamo Mbatha

Source: Facebook

Sol Phenduka had no qualms about putting his admiration for Nomzamo Mbatha on full display. The radio personality jumped into a conversation on X praising the actress and UN Goodwill Ambassador after she was spotted at the Earthshot Prize 2026 looking absolutely stunning. It all started when X user @boitymoreosele shared a photo of Nomzamo at the prestigious awards event on 17 November 2026, captioning it:

"Nomzamo Mbatha at the Earthshot Prize 2026 in this stunning dress. 🥹🦋"

Sol Phenduka's glowing praise for Nomzamo

Sol could not hold back and replied with a gushing tribute to the star. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"Nomzamo. See how hot she looks. Eh, when she speaks, she sounds a million times hotter than what she looks like. She's rare. Super well spoken she is. She's an orator. People don't speak about that side of her enough."

The post, shared just after midnight on 20 November 2026, quickly gained traction, with thousands of people chiming in with their own takes on the former Isibaya actress.

See post here:

Netizens share their Nomzamo encounters

The replies section became a wholesome space, with peeps sharing personal run-ins with Nomzamo and what made her so special off-screen.

@Sfiso9x shared a memorable encounter:

"I once served her. Oh my Gawd. On every encounter, she would reply with a smile & look me straight in the eyes. I would literally feel weak, pap pap pap! Lovely woman for days. Soft, respectful, empathetic & friendly. God was showing off by creating her 🙏🏿🖤"

@Artybotoman93 brought some cheeky energy to the thread, writing:

"Ngeke akubhebhise Sol."

Meanwhile, @djstera8 could not resist calling Sol out for his timing, saying:

"Tweeted this at 1 am. 😭😭🫵🏽"

Nomzamo Mbatha met a ‘Squid Game’ cast

Nomzamo Mbatha attended the 2026 Doha Film Festival as a special guest at the Doha Film Institute.

The actress and executive producer came face-to-face with Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk during her visit.

Source: Briefly News