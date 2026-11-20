Bruno Mars shared an emotional Instagram tribute on 20 November 2026 after losing his father

The US singer described his dad as the man who taught him everything, especially about music

Celebrities including Lenny Kravitz, Kris Jenner and Donatella Versace flooded the post with condolences

Bruno Mars Mourns Death of His Father in Heartfelt Instagram Tribute

Source: Instagram

Bruno Mars has opened up about one of the most painful moments of his life, sharing an emotional tribute to his late father on Instagram on 20 November 2026.

The Grammy-winning US singer posted a moving message to his followers, revealing that he had been able to embrace his father one final time before his passing. "Last week I got to hug my father one last time," he wrote, setting the tone for what became one of the most raw and personal posts he has ever shared publicly.

Bruno's Words for His Father

In the tribute, Bruno credited his dad as the person who shaped not only the man he became, but the artist the world came to know. He wrote that his father "taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music," and praised him for raising his family, which includes Bruno's four sisters and a brother. "In my eyes he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him every day until we meet again," he added, closing the post with the words, "I love you, Pops. Kiss Mom up there for me."

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The reference to his mother suggests she passed away before his father, adding yet another layer of heartbreak to an already deeply personal farewell.

Celebrities Rally Around Bruno

The post drew an outpouring of love from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Musician Lenny Kravitz left a particularly touching response, writing, "God bless you and the family. Your father was a real one! Blessed to have been in his presence. May he rest in heavenly peace."

Fashion icon Donatella Versace wrote, "Sending you all my love 🤍🕊️," while Kris Jenner commented, "I'm so sorry Bruno.. sending you and your family much love and prayers 💔🙏🏼❤️"

Brazilian singer Claudia Leitte shared, "May God comfort your heart!" LaLa offered her condolences with, "So sorry. Sending love and condolences and prayers ❤️" and Janice Aulicino wrote simply, "I can't even imagine a dad like that ❤️"

The tributes reflect the genuine affection Bruno has long inspired, both within the music industry and among the broader public, as fans and peers united to mourn alongside him.

Source: Briefly News