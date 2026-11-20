A short video of Afro-pop singer Lwah Ndlunkulu surfaced on social media, immediately raising concern among fans about her well-being

The clip appeared amid her very public dispute with Inkabi Records and Big Zulu, who disclosed sensitive details about her health

Social media users flooded the comments with prayers and words of support for the Ithuba hitmaker

Lwah Ndlunkulu's video raised concern among fans. Images: ndlunkulu_sa, bigzulu_sa/ Instagram, Lwah The Ndlunkulu/ Facebook

Source: UGC

A video of South African Afro-pop singer Lwah Ndlunkulu has got the internet talking, with fans expressing serious concern after the clip made the rounds on social media.

The footage, running just over 40 seconds, shows the Ithuba hitmaker outdoors beneath a tree, singing along and vibing to Stallion X and Xowla's track Take Care Freestyle. At one point, she steps back, holds up an orange sweatshirt, and soaks in the sun in what appears to be a relaxed, candid moment. Despite the low-key setting, online users were quick to pick up on her appearance and the broader context surrounding her life right now.

Lwah's fallout with Inkabi Records

The video's circulation comes at a turbulent time for Lwah Ndlunkulu, who has been in the middle of a messy, very public split from her record label, Inkabi Records, which is founded by rapper Big Zulu. The singer had been vocal about financial grievances with the label and made clear she wanted out of her deal.

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Inkabi Records and label boss Big Zulu both responded with public statements that addressed her financial claims. However, the label went further by disclosing private details about Lwah's health, including a reported psychosis diagnosis, allegations of substance use, and information about professional care she was receiving. Big Zulu also took to social media to defend the imprint, arguing that it treats its artists fairly.

The decision to publicly share such personal medical information was widely condemned. Fans and fellow industry figures felt the label had crossed a serious line by airing private details while Lwah was clearly going through a difficult period.

Lwah Ndlunkulu is in the middle of a messy and public split from her record label, which disclosed private details about her health. Image: Lwah The Ndlunkulu

Source: Facebook

Fans rally behind Lwah Ndlunkulu

After the video circulated, the comments section filled with messages of love and concern from supporters:

Nhlangothi__ wrote:

"I hope she is well."

G9e48Xzfpa34373 commented:

"The industry will steal your soul; heard she's in rehab."

PontshoX4 asked:

"No way, what happened to this girl? Joburg fought back?"

LADYKblu added:

"Praying for her healing."

Watch Lwah Ndlunkulu's video below.

Big Zulu's birthday gift sparks outrage

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a lavish birthday gift Big Zulu received from his label manager.

Online users were outraged, particularly after Lwah Ndlunkulu voiced her grievances about the label regarding finances.

Source: Briefly News