Cassper Nyovest publicly praised DJ Zinhle's latest song, calling it the most powerful of 2026

His post landed at a tense moment, with Zinhle facing public backlash over resurfaced comments on youth unemployment

South Africans turned Cassper's show of support into a roasting session in the comments

Cassper Nyovest defended DJ Zinhle's Song of the Year, but his plan backfired. Image: casspernyovest, djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest stepped up to give DJ Zinhle her flowers on Friday, 20 November 2026, but the timing could not have been worse. DJ Zinhle had spent the week in damage-control mode after old remarks she made in May 2024 resurfaced at exactly the wrong moment.

During a Radio 702 interview, the DJ and businesswoman had suggested that youth unemployment in South Africa was partly a skills issue, noting that positions at her own stores had gone unfilled. The word "unemployable" caught fire online, drawing sharp criticism. She had apologised at the time, but the comments were dug up again just as voting opened for the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year 2026, reigniting the anger all over again.

Cassper comes to Zinhle's rescue

Into this storm walked Cassper, cheerleading. The rapper took to Facebook to declare that Zinhle's latest track was the standout song of the year. "DJ Zinhle has the biggest, most powerful and meaningful song of the year. That song is special !!!! I'm happy for her, and I'm very happy for the young man who wrote the song!!! Stunna has been consistent!!! I actually don't know who the producer is, but congrats to him too!!!" he wrote.

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It was not the first time he had sung the song's praises. Days earlier, Cassper had already been moved by the track, writing that it made him emotional and that he strongly related to it. He identified the singer as Nayvee, noting that the young man had written something truly beautiful.

Mzansi trolls the rapper

South Africans were not in the mood to separate the song from the controversy, and they let Cassper know it in the comments:

Clive Clifford Nkuna wrote:

"We will dance to the song whether it will be played during cross-over or not, but as for voting, forget about it, Zinhle."

Thulani Ngcobo fired back:

"Where is yours? Let us also show you who we are."

Thoko Msiza added:

"Nobody is denying it, we all agree, but those votes? No."

Cassper Nyovest defended DJ Zinhle's Song of the Year, but his plan backfired. Cassper Nyovest

Source: Facebook

DJ Zinhle's apology backfires

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle apologised for her ‘unemployable youth’ remarks as Ukhozi FM Song of the Year voting opened, but fans remain divided over her two nominated tracks.

Source: Briefly News