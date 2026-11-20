Sindi Dlathu starred in KFC's latest campaign, which is tied to a Marvel-themed movie

The collaboration leans into her villainous role as Madlabantu on 1Magic's The River

The campaign post on X caught the attention of thousands of viewers overnight

Sindi Dlathu brought her iconic Madlabantu character back into the spotlight for KFC's Marvel-inspired campaign. Image: Sindi Dlathu

Source: Instagram

Sindi Dlathu is taking her Madlabantu energy far beyond the small screen. The celebrated actress has partnered with fast-food giant KFC for a new campaign built around a Marvel-themed movie, cleverly weaving in the menacing persona she portrays on 1Magic's long-running drama series, The River.

The collaboration was shared on X by entertainment account @TvblogbyMLU on 19 November 2026, with the post describing Dlathu as a "thespian and fan favourite" who is leading the brand's latest push.

Sindi Dlathu channels Madlabantu for KFC

The campaign draws a direct line between KFC's Marvel-themed movie tie-in and Dlathu's character Madlabantu, one of South African television's most beloved villains. The pairing makes creative sense: Madlabantu's cunning, larger-than-life presence translates naturally into the kind of bold, theatrical energy that Marvel storytelling thrives on.

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Dlathu has long been one of South Africa's most recognisable screen personalities, with her work on The River earning her a devoted following. Her ability to command attention, whether playing a scheming antagonist or headlining a major brand campaign, has cemented her status as one of Mzansi's go-to entertainers for high-profile collaborations.

See announcement post here:

A smart brand move

For KFC, signing Dlathu to front this campaign is a savvy choice. Her character Madlabantu resonates deeply with South African audiences, and anchoring a Marvel-linked promotion to a figure already associated with dramatic, scene-stealing moments gives the campaign a cultural hook that generic celebrity endorsements rarely achieve.

The short clip shared on X generated strong early interest, racking up thousands of views within hours of being posted, signalling that the crossover between Dlathu's fanbase and the Marvel audience is very much real.

KFC employee opens up about staff meals

A TikTok user who works at KFC posted a video showing their staff meal, admitting they no longer find it exciting.

The clip struck a nerve with South Africans who shared similar experiences working at fast food chains like McDonald's and Burger King.

Source: Briefly News