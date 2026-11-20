Gabriel Temudzani, best known for his role on Muvhango , shared a workout video of himself on a treadmill that set social media ablaze

SA women flooded the comments section, with many declaring the former Muvhango actor their new type

One fan hilariously said she is 'single with immediate effect' while another asked if he is married, for her twin sister

Gabriel Temudzani caught the attention of female fans after sharing a video of himself working out on a treadmill. Image: Gabriel Temudzani

Source: Facebook

Former Muvhango actor Gabriel Temudzani has got South African women in a full-blown frenzy after a workout video of him pounding the treadmill made its rounds online. The clip, which shows the veteran actor in a gym session, quickly racked up thousands of comments as ladies collectively lost their composure.

Temudzani was a household name during his time on Muvhango, the beloved SABC2 soapie that recently came to an end. For many fans, the video was a reminder that the actor has not just kept his profile intact since the show wrapped up; he has apparently been putting in serious work at the gym.

Muvhango memories and gym goals

Gabriel Temudzani became a household name through his portrayal of Chief Vhafuwi Azwindini Mukwevho on SABC 2's Muvhango. He played the powerful Venda chief for 25 years, taking viewers through countless royal family battles, power struggles, relationship scandals and complicated marriages. One of his most memorable storylines was his relationship with Susan, played by Maumela Mahuwa, who stood by him through many of his challenges and became his pillar of strength. Their on-screen romance, filled with plenty of ups and downs, kept viewers invested for years.

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SA women thirsty in the comments

With over 6,000 comments flooding in, it is safe to say Temudzani's gym session did far more than just burn calories; it set the internet alight.

@trytry summed up the collective sentiment perfectly, writing:

"He was Suzan's type back then, but now he's my type."

@charmy291 asking:

"Yhoooo kgane how old is this guy? wow...fitness galore."

@Sinovuyo was equally puzzled, simply posting:

"How old is he, kanti? 🤔"

@Lee.Johnson took a more dramatic approach, declaring:

"I am single with immediate effect. 😍😘"

@MissBee kept it cheeky:

"Is he married? asking for my twin sister; what's hers is mine too."

@ngwakoanahope got nostalgic about his Muvhango days, writing:

"I will not even a single day forget how u used to answer your phone when ppl called you. 🤣🤣"

@MOLATO also threw some shade at the production quality of the soapie, quipping:

"kgane what kind of cameras were they using ko muvhango? 😳"

Gabriel Temudzani joined ActionSA

Veteran Muvhango actor Gabriel Temudzani officially joined ActionSA, with party leader Herman Mashaba sharing the news on X.

Mashaba welcomed the Limpopo-born star in Tshivenḓa and posted photos of the actor receiving his party membership.

Source: Briefly News