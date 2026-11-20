An insider reportedly told RadarOnline that Sean 'Diddy' Combs may be the target of a kill plot behind bars

The alleged October prison attack on Diddy was reportedly linked to Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder

Social media users have been divided on the claims, with some dismissing the news

New claims about a possible retaliation plot have raised concerns about Diddy's safety behind bars. Image: Lexie Moreland/WWD

Source: Getty Images

Sean "Diddy" Combs is reportedly facing a serious threat to his life while incarcerated, with a disturbing new claim suggesting that a prison attack last October may have been more than just a random altercation. An insider allegedly told RadarOnline that the incident could have been part of a coordinated plot to kill the music mogul in retaliation for the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.

Alleged plot behind prison attack

The claim, attributed to an unnamed source close to the situation, ties the alleged October assault directly to lingering resentment over Tupac's death, one of hip-hop's most enduring and controversial unsolved cases. Diddy has long been the subject of speculation surrounding the late rapper's killing, though no charges have ever been brought against him in connection with it.

Combs has been held in custody since his September 2024 arrest on federal charges including trafficking and racketeering. His trial is expected to be one of the most high-profile cases in recent American legal history. The latest claims about his safety are yet to be officially confirmed by prison authorities or his legal team.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

See post with reactions below:

Social media reacts to the claims

The story drew a mixed bag of responses online. While some expressed scepticism, others showed little sympathy for the Bad Boy Records founder.

@ogorgeousreed dismissed the report entirely:

"This is bs! He was never attacked; I knew someone that works there."

@uncledubbzhamiltons was equally unconvinced:

"Lol we don’t believe that he can pay for protection."

@rudonn17 appeared to feel differently, writing:

"Poor Diddy. We got to save our Diddy."

@sam_johnson_42 had no such sympathy:

"I hope he gets attacked more. Stupid pervert."

Diddy was reportedly mentioned in Tupac’s case

Legal sources suggest Sean 'Diddy' Combs could face prosecution connected to Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder following a new trial.

A secret 2008 police recording allegedly captures a conspirator claiming Diddy offered $1 million for the drive-by shooting.

Source: Briefly News