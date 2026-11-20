Veteran actor Dingaan Khumalo watched viral content creator Makhi Thee Shwappa Queen down a 750ml Carling Black Label in a viral video

Khumalo stayed silent throughout the entire clip, letting his facial expressions do all the talking as the bottle slowly emptied

The video spread rapidly online after Makhi ended the stunt with a massive burp that sent Khumalo into stunned amusement

Dingaan Khumalo's reaction to Makhi Thee Shwappa Queen drinking beer left fans in stitches. Images: dingaan1/ Instagram, Makhi Shwappaqueen/ Facebook

Source: UGC

Mzansi has found its new favourite comedy duo, and they did not even plan it. A split-screen video featuring veteran actor Dingaan Khumalo watching content creator Makhi Thee Shwappa Queen in real time has taken social media by storm, sending netizens into fits of laughter.

Makhi, who has carved out a loyal following online through her outrageous and entertaining skits, turned heads once again after filming herself downing a full 750ml bottle of Carling Black Label in one uninterrupted go.

Khumalo's silent reaction

The clip would have been entertaining enough on its own, but it was Khumalo's simultaneous reaction that pushed it over the edge. Best known for his long-running portrayal of James Motsamai on SABC2's Muvhango and his later stint hosting Mamazala, the seasoned television personality watched Makhi's feat play out for over a minute in complete silence.

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Not a single word left his mouth. Instead, his face narrated the entire story. As the liquid level in the bottle crept lower and lower, his eyes grew wider, his jaw gradually dropped, and his hand eventually found its way to his head in sheer disbelief.

The grand finale arrived just as Makhi polished off the very last drop: she unleashed a thunderous burp that visibly sent Khumalo's expression into overdrive, leaving him in a state of stunned, almost helpless amusement.

Dingaan Khumalo was left speechless by Makhi Thee Shwappa Queen's video. Images: dingaan1/ Instagram, Ladylondie/ Facebook

Source: UGC

Social media jumps in

The video spread quickly, with netizens rushing to the comments section to weigh in on both Makhi's remarkable stamina and Khumalo's involuntary comedy performance.

Nduuh_Masondo joked:

"This one even eats cement; nothing shocks me."

TheGreatPunter laughed:

"The burping at the end killed him."

Sam326611547754 added:

"That time I can't even finish a glass."

AndyPhylany related to Dingaan Khumalo's reaction:

"I couldn't believe it either."

Watch the viral split-screen videos below.

Dingaan Khumalo lashes out at fans

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Dingaan Khumalo addressing people who refer to him by the titles of the shows he has been on.

The actor lashed out on camera and explained that he found it to be extremely disrespectful and pleaded with fans to stop.

Source: Briefly News