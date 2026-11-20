Anele Mdoda's stepdaughter Lathitha Mokonyane almost leaked footage from what appears to be a tightly guarded wedding

The entire guest list and service staff signed NDAs, with only five people exempt — including the couple's children

Anele shared the story on Instagram, revealing she received a panicked call to confiscate Lathitha's phone

Anele Mdoda's wedding secrecy nearly took a hit after her stepdaughter Lathitha reportedly came close to sharing footage despite signing an NDA. Image: Anele Mdoda

Source: Facebook

Leave it to a child to almost blow up the most carefully guarded secret in South African entertainment. Anele Mdoda's stepdaughter, Lathitha Mokonyane, nearly sent the internet into a frenzy when she attempted to leak footage from what appears to be a major wedding, one so secretive that virtually every guest and member of staff was bound by a non-disclosure agreement.

Anele shared the story on Instagram, revealing that the only people who did not sign an NDA were the two fathers and three children. Lathitha, clearly unbothered by the gravity of that decision, spotted her opening and went for it. Anele wrote, describing how Lathitha proceeded to send footage directly to her mother before Anele received a frantic call to intervene. She said:

"One of the kids said, 'bet'. I get a call from Kat screaming, ‘take Lathitha's phone’. I'm like, chill dude, what could she be doing on her phone? Errrrr leaking the most well-kept secret in wedding history.”

Rather than feeling remorseful, Lathitha had the confidence of someone who knew exactly what she was doing. According to Anele, the little one said:

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"Does @netflixsa know who I am? I am the apple of my father’s eye, please."

Lathitha steals the show before Netflix does

Despite the near-disaster, Anele could not hide her pride, closing her post with a playful nod to the child's natural instinct for storytelling:

"Great job. The Oscar red carpet awaits you, my pumpkin."

The post also confirmed that the wedding will be immortalised in a production titled Stars and Vows, streaming on Netflix worldwide, which makes Lathitha's near-leak all the more dramatic.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi react to Lalitha’s words

Fans and followers flooded the comments, completely charmed by the youngster's boldness.

@kay_choke wrote:

"Oh, what a gem; the journalists better make way. ❤️😂😂"

@chaos_emerald.za said:

"Eyewitness news. 😂😂 She's adorable."

@solomzii_kamlana declared:

"She didn't even stutter a word! She shared every detail! A true journalist!!!😂🔥"

@yaya101.1 teased:

"Watch out, mommy, she is coming for your job. 😍😍😍😍😍"

@hazelnuts91 added:

"A little Gen Alpha journalism sneak peek. 👀😂 The world needs more of you, Lathitha!"

@proteafleur quipped:

"I have motion sickness, but the commentary makes up for it. 🤣❤️"

Listener blasted Anele for bragging about her wedding

A listener called out Anele Mdoda for dominating 947 airtime with wedding content after the station addressed 'KFCgate' on a podcast. The Stars and Vows podcast, exclusive to Primedia+, featured Anele and Buzza unpacking drama from their bachelor party. Read more: https://briefly.co.za/entertainment/celebrities/259413-hayii-sikhathalele-listener-slams-anele-mdoda-turning-radio-show-nonstop-wedding-talk/

Source: Briefly News