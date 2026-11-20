Amapiano king Kabza De Small showed off his Friday outfit on Instagram on 20 November 2026

The look drew comparisons to the uniform typically worn by South African farmers, sending fans into a frenzy

Fans flooded the comments with Afrikaans nickname alternatives for the star, and the results had Mzansi in stitches

Kabza De Small's farmer and Afrikaans drip have gone viral. Image: kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small turned heads on Friday, 20 November 2026, when he stepped out in a classic South African farmer's uniform and shared the look on Instagram. The caption was short and sweet — "Mfana TUTU" — but the comments section told a much bigger story.

The amapiano heavyweight, known for his boundary-pushing sound and signature style, apparently decided to channel a very different kind of South African icon for his Friday drip. The outfit, reminiscent of the khaki workwear associated with South African farmers, was not what fans expected from the king of the keys.

Fans rename Kabza with Afrikaans flair

What followed in the comments was nothing short of a naming ceremony. Fans, fellow artists and notable figures in the music industry went to work, gifting Kabza with a string of Afrikaans-inspired alter egos that blended his name with some of the most recognisable surnames in Afrikaner culture.

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Verified DJ and producer @l_tido kicked things off with "😂 Kabza Klein," while fellow DJ @djy_jaivane_sa followed up with "Kabza De Deur 😅." Major League DJz joined the fun, writing "Kabza De Klerk 🔥🔥🔥🥂," and DJ Dineo Moloisane kept it short with "🔥🔥🔥🔥 Meneeer."

The creativity did not stop there. @stixx.za offered "Kabza van der merwe 🙏🏾😂," while @sharky.a1 went with "Kabza Van Vuuren 🙏🏽." @djybiza_t.p.m contributed "Jan Van Der Kleintjie 🙏🏾," and @realmkeyz could not help themselves, writing "Kobus De Small." @kgomotso_swarts settled on "Kabza Van Wyk," @xse_homa went with "Kabza Koekemoer," and @zoey_zuma rounded things off with "Oom de Klein."

Not all reactions were purely comedic. @realmkeyz drew laughs with "We definitely getting the land back 🙌😆," while @bheki_oscar_05 kept it in Zulu, writing "Ubabe Motha umnikazi wamaplazi empumalanga 😅🙌🏽🙌🏽." @_durbanculture opted for isiZulu praise, posting "Msikeleni IPlazi lapha kwaDukuza ngokuphuthuma! 🔥👏😂😂."

Perhaps @_poppy_picasso_ summed it up best: "Kabza has a lot of friends in these comments hey 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Scorpion Kings joins Sean Paul's tour

Briefly News previously reported that Sean Paul's December 2026 South African tour spans three cities.

While Boom Shaka holds it down in Pretoria, amapiano powerhouse duo the Scorpion Kings, made up of DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, are set to share the stage with Sean Paul at GrandWest Grand Arena in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News