Kagiso Rakosa and Thabiso Mokhethi reunited at One Africa Radio TV studios for a catch-up interview

The meetup was sponsored by Hyundai Alberton, which chauffeured Thabiso to the studio in a Santa Fe

Fans flooded the comments calling the pair their all-time favourite TV couple

Kagiso Rakosa and Thabiso Mokhethi's latest link-up sent fans into a frenzy, with many calling them television's hottest couple. Image: Kagiso Rakosa

Source: Facebook

Two beloved South African television personalities have set social media alight after reuniting on camera, and fans are absolutely losing it. Kagiso Rakosa hosted Thabiso Mokhethi at the studios for what turned out to be a warm, nostalgic catch-up session that sent their shared fanbase into a frenzy.

The visit was made possible courtesy of Hyundai Alberton, which arranged a chauffeured ride for Thabiso to the studio in a Hyundai Santa Fe. Speaking about the experience, Thabiso was clearly impressed. She said:

"The ride was pretty cool, eh? It was lovely for the organisation on the place, then I didn't have to drag myself. Lamont from Hyundai, he took real good care of me, sunroof down, morning breeze, very comfortable ride, so I appreciate Hande.”

Fans spot their favourite TV couple

Kagiso, who hosts at One Africa Radio TV, teased the moment before the interview began, telling viewers he had promised Thabiso would be in the building. Thabiso quipped as he settled in:

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"I don't know what she's planned, but I'm here to speak the truth. Nothing but the truth, so help me God.”

After the visit, Kagiso took to Instagram to express her gratitude.

"Appreciation to @hyundai_sa @anthony_bothma @modisekamohelo for always showing up with beautiful and safe rides for my guests @1africaradiotv. Thank you, Thabz AKA @thabisomokhethi, for such a beautiful interview. 👊🏽🥰🫂”

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions

The post quickly attracted a flood of responses from fans who recognised the pair from their on-screen chemistry, with many referring to them by their beloved character names, Sam and Shaz.

@busisiwemako:

"Our favourite tele-couple of all time🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽❤️😁"

@wendychamane:

"Sharon and Samuel."

@chris_excel17:

"Wow Shazz no Sam. 😂🙌"

@mandynamimi:

"Are you also returning to Generations 😍"

@akhonamsutu:

"My favourite couple. 😍😍😍"

@at_home_with_palesa_blessed:

"Couple yodumo!!!"

@avela_mabetshe:

"Oh man, this makes me happy ☺️"

@fredahmosetlha:

"My all-time faves. 😍😍😍"

@jwalaneladyj:

"My favourite TV couple. 🙌🙌"

Kagiso Rakosa shared her new look

Kagiso Rakosa's International Men's Day video went viral, sending fans into a wave of nostalgia over her Generations days.

The actress-turned-broadcaster rocked bright blue braids in the clip, with many fans divided over her bold new look.

Source: Briefly News