Love Is Blind SA's Tloks Motseeng broke his silence on 19 November 2026 after GBV allegations and personal claims circulated on X

A parody account alleged Tloks had pending GBV cases since 2020 and was a father of four, prompting the show's casting process to come under scrutiny

Tloks sent Briefly News a detailed message denying the claims and confirmed he is pursuing legal action for defamation of character

'Love Is Blind SA's Tloks denied having 4 kids. Image: tloks_lepara

Source: Instagram

Love Is Blind South Africa is barely off the ground, but one of its contestants is already putting out fires. Tloks Motseeng has pushed back against a wave of allegations that had been spreading rapidly across X, where users had started raising red flags about Netflix's vetting process for the show's cast.

The drama was sparked by a post from the parody account @mixedracedUncle, which claimed that Tloks had GBV cases pending against him dating back to 2020, with multiple women allegedly coming forward about his behaviour. The post also included personal details, claiming he is a father of four from Taung in the North West and does not hold a matric certificate. The account has since been deleted.

Tloks hits back at the claims

Tloks told Briefly News that the claims are false.

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"The allegations that I have four children were just as shocking to me as they were to everyone else. I have two beautiful sons whom I take good care of," he wrote, adding that he is pursuing legal action for defamation of character.

On the GBV allegations, he described them as "another lie" but said he would address the matter through the proper channels and with guidance from production, acknowledging it as a sensitive issue.

He also addressed claims about his education, owning that he does not have a degree but refusing to be shamed for it.

"I have built businesses, created jobs and achieved things I am proud of. I live comfortably, afford private healthcare and take my children to good schools without a degree," he said

'Love Is Blind SA's Tloks denied having 4 kids. Image: tloks_lepara

Source: Instagram

An award-winning realtor

Tloks described himself as an award-winning entrepreneur and real estate professional, pushing back against what he called a portrayal of the cast as "random hustlers with no direction."

"You are welcome to Google my name, Letlhogonolo Motseeng, and learn about my journey," he wrote, noting that he lives in an affluent suburb and has earned his place there through hard work and his matric certificate alone.

He also defended his profession, saying that while many people underestimate real estate, it is possible for agents who are not struggling to sell multiple houses in a single month.

"Being on a dating show doesn't mean we have nothing going for us," he said, in what appeared to be a broader message aimed at critics of the show's cast selection.

Americans shares views

In a previous report from Briefly News, a TikTok creator caught Netflix quietly updating the Love Is Blind South Africa cast profiles.

Several male contestants had their job descriptions upgraded overnight, with ages and profile photos also changed between viewings.

Source: Briefly News