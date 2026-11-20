Fifi Cooper is reportedly set to tie the knot with partner Roulet Roro Rabothata

A close friend of the couple revealed details about their romance, describing the pair as completely head-over-heels in love

The engagement news sent social media into a frenzy, with fans celebrating while calling on Fifi to drop new music

Fifi Cooper is reportedly engaged. Images: Fifi Cooper San

Source: Facebook

South African rapper and singer Fifi Cooper appears to be ready for her next chapter, with reports suggesting she has gotten engaged to her partner, Roulet Roro Rabothata.

Born Refilwe Moeketsi and raised in Mafikeng, Fifi built her name as the First Lady of Motswako during her time with Ambitiouz Entertainment. For years, the Kisses hitmaker kept her personal life firmly behind closed doors, making this public relationship, and the news of a possible engagement, a significant moment for her fans.

A close friend of the couple allegedly spoke to Buzz Life News, shedding light on just how serious things have become between the two.

"For Fifi to come out and share she is dating a lesbian, after all the years of not sharing her private life, is a big step. It shows her commitment and love. They genuinely love each other," the source said.

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While the engagement is grabbing headlines now, the couple has quietly been building their relationship in the public eye for some time. The two have shared cosy moments on social media, including a Facebook video marking Rabothata's birthday, and are regularly spotted together at events. Rabothata has also been a visible supporter of Fifi's career, frequently promoting her gigs and performances online.

Mzansi reacts to the news

The rumoured engagement triggered an enthusiastic response across social media platforms. While a large portion of users in the comment sections expressed shock that Fifi had found love with a woman, many fans rallied around the singer to celebrate her happiness, while cheekily demanding new music.

Pholo_tsiane cheered:

"Love it for Fifi, man, now she must go and give us a banger."

Keaobaka_M joked:

"Everyone and their mama got engaged this year."

ThegodfatherZA added:

"Happy for her."

Fifi Cooper is reportedly engaged to her partner, Roro. Image: Fifi Cooper San

Source: Facebook

Fifi Cooper suspends anticipated tour

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Fifi Cooper's tour, which was abruptly suspended.

The rapper released a statement on social media, explaining how a personal matter had forced her to reschedule some of her shows.

Source: Briefly News