An X user shared a side-by-side photo showing Sne Mseleku's daughter wearing what appeared to be MaCele's heels on Izingane Zes'thembu

The post drew attention to Sne's parenting, with many peeps questioning her

Some fans of the show pushed back, arguing the child may own the same pair of shoes or simply borrowed them from her grandmother

Sne Mseleku's daughter was spotted in MaCele's heels on 'Izingane Zes'thembu'. Image: snemseleku

Source: Instagram

A sharp-eyed viewer of Izingane Zes'thembu has set social media alight after noticing that Sne Mseleku's daughter appeared on screen wearing heels belonging to her grandmother, MaCele. The observation, shared on 20 November 2026 by X user @Kelly88995816, included a side-by-side comparison photo showing MaCele previously wearing the same pair of shoes.

The caption accompanying the post read: "They borrowed her MaCele's shoes. Yohh, Sne must go to work for her kids!! This is sad #IzinganeZesthembu."

Sne Mseleku's parenting under the spotlight

Sne's approach to raising her children has long been a talking point among fans of the reality show. This latest moment reignited those conversations, with several peeps arguing that it was a sign she was not adequately providing for her kids. Others, however, were quick to defend both Sne and the child, cautioning against reading too much into what could simply be a grandmother-grandchild moment.

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@Kelly88995816 doubled down in the replies, writing: "Sne needs to work her a** off for her kids, Macele tried, and she is still disrespecting her."

Notably, @Rrrrrraaah brought up a broader point about MaCele's youngest daughter, writing: "Macele's youngest daughter has done vlogs on TikTok wherein she would do an OOTD and say that she was wearing her mother's shoes. Ya bona mina, I despise Macele, but when it comes to her parenting, she is straight. She literally treats Thando as her own. Stop stretching, please!"

Mixed reactions from Mzansi

Not everyone agreed that the moment was worth the outrage. Here is what netizens had to say:

@_uthaaa offered an alternative take:

"Have you considered that she might just happen to own the same pair of shoes? Also, that's her grandmother; why can't she borrow her shoes?"

@Rrrrrraaah added:

"Ya bona mina I despise Macele, but when it comes to her parenting, she is straight. She literally treats Thando as her own. Stop stretching, please!"

@Kombii3 echoed the scepticism:

"Maybe they have the same shoes; that's not a possibility?"

Sne claps back at jealousy claims

In a previous report from Briefly News, reality star Sne Mseleku went public and denied being jealous of her graduate sisters Abongwe and Mpilo.

This was during an emotional speech on ‘Izingane Zes'thembu’.

Source: Briefly News