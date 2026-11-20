Metro FM's DJ Sabby went off on rapper Usimamane live on air after the artist failed to show up for a scheduled Best Mornings interview

The host compared Usimamane's no-show to other artists who honour their commitments, calling out both the rapper and his manager by name

DJ Sabby reminded hip-hop artists that Metro FM reaches 2.1 million listeners daily and is not a platform to be taken lightly

DJ Sabby put Usimamane on the spot during a live Metro FM broadcast after the rapper failed to show up for an interview. Image: Usimamane

Source: Facebook

Metro FM breakfast host DJ Sabby did not hold back on Thursday, 20 November 2026, calling out rapper Usimamane live on air after he failed to pitch up for a scheduled interview on Best Mornings. The host addressed the absence directly to his audience, making it clear that the behaviour was unacceptable and reflected a growing attitude problem in the South African hip-hop scene.

Sabby, visibly frustrated but composed throughout the broadcast, pointed out that Usimamane had confirmed the interview himself, making the no-show even harder to excuse. He attempted to call the rapper's manager, Spies, live on air, noting that the whole situation could have been avoided with a simple message.

Hip-Hop vs other genres

What made the callout particularly pointed was Sabby's comparison of hip-hop artists to their counterparts in other genres. He noted that Maskandi artists like Kuzani communicate from the previous day and show up at 7 a.m. on the dot, while amapiano artists have been known to come straight from the club to honour interviews, still smelling like the previous night's events. He said on air, drawing a stark contrast with Usimamane's absence.

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"Amapiano dudes will come here straight from the club, bro, to honour an interview. They smell like yesterday. And they come here.”

Sabby reminded listeners and the hip-hop industry that Metro FM is not a small platform.

"Where are you going to get 2.1 million people now, in real time? One spin on Metro will set you up, lacquer you, probably land gigs out here. Don't make it up to me. Just tell your fans. Because you guys did your fans wrong."

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A warning to the industry

The host made it clear this was bigger than one missed appearance. Branding had already gone out promoting Usimamane's visit to discuss his collaboration with American R&B artist Jacquees, and fans had reportedly rearranged their mornings to tune in.

Sabby also addressed the station's value directly:

"This is a 700 million Rand show, bro. Five million in the plan every single day. Y'all ninjas are not going to play us like this."

He closed the segment by praising artists who do get it right, singling out Fungicula, who reportedly flew in specifically for an interview and flew back the same day.

Social media users had plenty to say after the clip was shared by The Hype Channel on X.

@Zami_zo wrote:

"Daaaamit this was necessary @SabbyTheDJ Satan. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@SAMISTOS stated:

"The manager is lying; he is protecting Usimamane by lie."

@LuthandoZibeko added:

"Metro FM, they don't mess about on these. Still in football, one of our players was scheduled for an interview, and he didn't pitch. 😳 I was in the studio with Rob Marawa. Rob didn't take it! 'Baba, come take a seat (pointing to the earphones), you apologise to the supporters.’”

Usimamane’s song hit 1 million streams

Hip Hop's hottest act right now, Usimamane, keeps collecting wins as his song Bank hit a milestone.

In the song, Usimamane worked with rapper and music producer Anatii and Toy Dayimane.

Source: Briefly News