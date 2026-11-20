Tsidi Makitle revealed she has struggled to land an acting role for nearly four years since Durban Gen wrapped up

The 28-year-old from Pinetown started a cleaning business called Smooth Creations to make ends meet while continuing to audition

Makitle also opened up about losing her mother, describing the loss as overwhelming during such a difficult chapter

Tsidi Makitle opened up about struggling to find employment since 'Durban Gen' ended. Images: tsidimakitle

Source: Instagram

Life after the cameras stopped rolling has been anything but easy for Tsidi Makitle. The former Durban Gen actress has broken her silence on the brutal reality of trying to build a sustainable acting career in South Africa, admitting she has gone nearly four years without securing a role since the beloved e.tv medical drama was axed.

Makitle, 28, grew up in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, and became a recognisable face on South African screens through her portrayal of nurse Phumeza Sibiya on the show. She had hoped the role would be the launchpad for a long career in front of the camera. Instead, she has found herself stuck in an exhausting cycle of auditions with little to show for it.

"Wait until you get into it. It's difficult to secure a job," she told DailySUN, speaking candidly about the gap between how glamorous the industry appears from the outside and the grinding uncertainty that actors often face behind the scenes.

Smooth Creations keeps her going

Rather than waiting idly, Makitle channelled her energy into entrepreneurship and launched her own cleaning business, Smooth Creations, to keep herself financially stable while she continues chasing acting opportunities.

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Her story echoes that of fellow former cast member Mthandeni Mbambo, who played Detective Sibiya on the show and previously spoke about rebuilding his life after falling into loan-shark debt following the cancellation, before eventually starting his own venture and a podcast.

Makitle did note, however, that a number of her Durban Gen co-stars have managed to carve out new paths for themselves in the industry, and she says she celebrates their wins without bitterness, while trusting that her moment is still on its way.

Tsidi Makitle, who played nurse Phumeza Sibiya in 'Durban Gen,' admitted that landing an acting job was extremely difficult. Image: tsidimakitle

Source: Instagram

Grief on top of professional hardship

If the professional setbacks were not enough to carry, 2026 brought Makitle a devastating personal loss. Her mother passed away from cancer in February, and she described trying to cope with that grief while simultaneously dealing with unemployment as an almost unbearable combination.

"[Her passing] was too much to deal with while also dealing with the lack of job opportunities," she admitted.

The actress confessed that losing her mother pushed her into a very dark headspace, but she eventually found strength in the lessons her mother had left behind.

"When she passed, I felt like my life was over. But I later understood that she wanted her children to be strong and independent," Makitle said.

Her openness about these struggles puts a human face on a conversation the South African entertainment industry rarely has publicly - that for every breakthrough role, there are years of silence that follow, and the actors who live through them deserve to be seen too.

Watch one of her most memorable scenes below.

Fans praise Kgaogelo Makgoba after hilarious scene

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a hilarious scene from The Four of Us starring Kgaogelo Makgoba and Thembinkosi Mthembu.

Fans of the show are convinced the actress, who plays Mathapelo in the show, writes her own scripts.

Source: Briefly News