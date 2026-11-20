An X user shared unverified claims alleging about Thembisa Mdoda's twins and Anele Mdoda's best friend and bridesmaid, Vuyelwa Yako-Nodada

The post gained massive traction days after Anele's Netflix wedding special Stars and Vows premiered, in which she addressed a rift within the Mdoda family

Netizens were left stunned by the alleged family dynamics, with many calling the drama straight out of a soap opera

Anele Mdoda and Thembisa Mdoda were back into the spotlight. Image: thembisamdoda, zintathu

Source: Instagram

A screenshot circulating on X has thrown the Mdoda family drama into overdrive, with unverified claims alleging a deeply tangled connection between Anele Mdoda's bridesmaid and her sister Thembisa.

The post, shared by X user @Compaqllow on Friday, 20 November 2026, claims that Andile Nodada is the father of Thembisa Mdoda's twins, and that Vuyelwa Yako-Nodada, his wife, is none other than Anele's best friend who stood as a bridesmaid at her wedding. The user noted that the paternity was allegedly reported in a Sunday newspaper, later identified in the thread as the Daily Sun, roughly a decade ago.

A further message in the thread added another layer, claiming that Vuyelwa Yako's father is the brother of the mother-in-law's husband, tightening the web of family connections even further.

The post has amassed over 246,000 views.

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Mdoda sisters' feud in the spotlight

The timing of these claims is significant. Anele Mdoda, who married Buzza James, broke her silence on a family rift in her Netflix wedding special Stars and Vows, which premiered on 13 November 2026. The special brought the sisters' strained relationship into public view. Shortly after, Anele's eldest sister Zamalisa took to X to publicly drag Anele and her husband.

The viral screenshot has reignited conversation around those tensions. See the post that set X alight below:

Netizens react to the alleged family ties

The reactions ranged from disbelief to dark humour. Here's what people had to say:

@Marcia______: "Netflix opened a whole case of beans"

@Compaqllow replied: "The family must be smart and monetise!!"

@MatshidisoAnnen wrote: "What in the Bold and the Beautiful is happening eEastern Cape bhabhemu 🤛🏽"

@ALikerOfThings added: "Things that also made us go TJO on Just Curious! Just Curious broke this news many years ago, man I sometimes miss that blog for bringing us fresh ndabas every Monday.🤭 SA journalists were so lazy and used to camp on the blog with us then run the gossip.😭"

@Ms_McKaye raised a pointed question: "Is the bridesmaid in question the one who said something along the lines of 'don't force joy', in the pool scene? Because I thought that was weird advice when talking about your friend's sisters"

It is important to note that the claims shared in the screenshot remain unverified.

Zamalisa speaks on Anele's marriage contract

In more Zamalisa and Anele updates from Briefly News, radio personality Anele Mdoda trended on social media on Sunday, 15 November 2026.

This came after her sister, Zamalisa, spoke about her marriage contract to her husband, Buzza.

Source: Briefly News