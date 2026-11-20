Blood Legacy actor Wiseman Zitha showed off an unexpected talent when he braided actress Matimba Mabunda's hair at a Johannesburg salon

Zitha revealed in the video that Mabunda, whom he knew from their drama school days, helped him land his career-changing role on Gayani: Land of Blood

Fans were left in awe at Zitha's hairstyling skills, flooding the comments with praise and asking what else the multi-talented actor can do

Wiseman Zitha surprised fans by braiding a co-star's hair. Image: wisemanzither

Source: Instagram

Blood Legacy actor Wiseman Zitha caught fans completely off guard with a TikTok video showing him braiding fellow actress Matimba Mabunda's hair at a hair studio. The clip, shared on 20 November 2026, quickly gained traction as followers marvelled at the star's hidden talent.

Mabunda, known for her role as Faniswa in Gayani: Land of Blood Season 1 and currently based overseas, stopped by the salon before flying back so Zitha could style her hair. Shot inside a bright, arch-mirrored studio, the behind-the-scenes video doubles as a heartfelt tribute to their friendship, with Zitha narrating how the two first crossed paths at drama school.

How Matimba helped Wiseman's big break

The two attended the same campus, where Zitha was in his second year while Mabunda was a first-year Arts student. He recalled that because Tsonga students were rare in their programme, they naturally gravitated towards each other. What many fans did not know, he revealed, is that Mabunda played a direct role in his career breakthrough. When an audition came up for a Tsonga lawyer role on Ganyau Land of Blood, Zitha called on her to help him get the legal terminology right in the language. He booked the job, which he described as one that "literally changed my entire life," and Mabunda herself later joined the same season.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Bubble Braids with Boomshaka energy

For the styling session, Mabunda arrived with a clear creative vision, requesting bubble braids with what Zitha described as a straight-up "Boomshaka vibes" feel. He styled the look at his salon, YouWell, and the finished result was captured on Mabunda's phone as the final reveal.

Watch Wiseman Zitha braid Matimba Mabunda's hair in the viral TikTok:

Fans were clearly not prepared for this side of the actor. Here is what people had to say in the comments:

@Noniwe@msibi: "Mina I did not know you can braid... what can't you do??... this is beautiful 💕🥹"

@Mulaudzi Carol: "You are so good. Ni dangerous Khaladzi anga!!!❤️❤️❤️"

@Beegjoy: "Her hair is rich 🥰🥰🥰"

@simi.phiwe.m: "Indoda ka Siya ❤️"

@Duduzile Nzima: "Wow, you are talented 🥰🥰 i never knew u can plait"

@noloo_mbatha: "You're so cool and hot 🔥🔥🔥"

@tee: "Oh, you ate.......... 😩😩"

Kgaogelo's scene gets praise

In a previous report from Briefly News, a hilarious moment from The Four of Us has gone viral, involving fan-favourite Kgaogelo Makgoba's character, Mathapelo Makgoba, who accidentally called her co-star by the wrong name, then fired back with a line that left him in stitches.

Source: Briefly News