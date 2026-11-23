Reality TV star Tallassmo has reacted to Curt Van Heerden's visit to Podcast and Chill studios

The comedian raised eyebrows when he shared a video of his response to the community activist online

South Africans commented on Mongezi's clip on 21 November 2026

TollAssMo is ready to defend himself physically against Curt Van Heerden. Image: TollassMo

Source: Instagram

Popular comedian and TV personality TolAsMo, real name Mongezi Mahlangu recently fired shots at community activist Curt Van Heerden, who recently showed up at Podcast and Chill studios.

The media personality, who recently raised eyebrows when he found love again said he will defend himself.

Mongezi previously lit up social media when he defended South Africans against foreigners.

TolAsMo says he will not hesitate to defend himself physically if Curt van Heerden comes looking for him at work again.

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Entertainment channel MDn News shared a clip on it's X account of the media personality's commentary about Van Heerden.

South Africans react to the clip

@Andrew67500920 said:

"Again, nine of you care about rap* allegation dockets dissappearing. Instead it is about gasing up this simp called Talasmo who was shaking and being a coward when confronted. It's not about him and curt....it is about the dockets dissappearing. Is this what we care about? TalasMo is a coward, now let us deal with the dockets."

@IronFistBattleT wrote:

"Why didn't he say all things when he was face to face with him. We don't care what they do to each other. Nonsense."

@ts063_ responded:

"The short boy thinks cameras will protect him, he’s been disrespectful police, bloody annoying mosquitoe."

@heisalive4a replied:

"He was hiding behind his wife's skirt when he was confronted."

@50andRacing wrote:

"This guy has issues. He is a clown."

@moh_jovia reacted:

"Mxm. He even repeatedly said, 'I am sorry I called you...' then bathi "that’s all you said?" and he started from scratch: "I apologise that I called you f*ing annoying..." ​Then he still has the audacity to make threats on a Live Gwalagwala FM!"

@tshepoby wrote:

"Oho....he was hiding behind manicure yesterday......blah blah blah behind camera action dololo."

@JARVAS_SVR replied:

"He didn't look ready to defend himself on that video . Now he's ready on social media . He's my favorite comedian but this is not it."

@XivaMasonw476 said:

"Guys how about a match in boxing ring,we raise funds for school kids with no shoes and stationary for next year."

@Laxavision reacted:

"Naaaah Tolas Mo was scared ,, why wait for the second time when the rain has already passed .. he talks alot this one ... He got owned by that short ni**a and they all ddnt do sh*t except for Don Dada."

TollAssMo wants to physically defend Curt Van Heerden. Image: mixedracedUncle

Source: Twitter

Curt Van Heerden Shows Up at Podcast and Chill Studios to Confront MacG and Sol Phenduka

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that community activist Curt Van Heerden arrived at Podcast and Chill studios on Thursday, 19 November 2026, demanding to see MacG and Sol Phenduka.

Van Heerden said comments made on the podcast were uncalled for, claiming he was called an annoying person and that jokes were made about dockets disappearing.

Van Heerden filmed his visit in a walking vlog style and told staff he would return at 4 pm to address the hosts face-to-face.

Source: Briefly News