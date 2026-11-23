Cyan Boujee’s ID Card Surfaces Online, Sparking Nationality Debate
- Cyan Boujee's ID card surfaced online after a video of her in a physical altercation went viral, shifting attention to her personal details
- Her real given names, Honour Victory, shocked netizens, who quickly flooded social media with jokes about the irony
- The names also ignited widespread speculation about the influencer's nationality, with many questioning whether she has Zimbabwean roots
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Mzansi has been equal parts entertained and baffled after Cyan Boujee's identity card details leaked online, with her real names proving far more captivating than the brawl that set it all off.
The South African YouTuber and DJ first grabbed attention when footage of her involved in a physical altercation with Naquueda began circulating across platforms. But it was not long before the fight itself took a back seat, as an image of her ID card made its rounds and sent social media into an absolute frenzy.
Honour Victory: The name behind the controversies
Printed clearly on the card are her real given names: Honour Victory. For many netizens, the revelation was nothing short of jaw-dropping. The Pretoria-raised influencer, known for her outspoken personality and near-constant run-ins with drama, has built a reputation that most fans felt did not quite match names like those.
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The contrast was not lost on anyone online. Users immediately began poking fun at the apparent irony, with many noting that "Honour" and "Victory" carry a certain grace and dignity that sits oddly alongside the controversies Cyan Boujee regularly finds herself in.
Beyond the laughs, the name reveal sparked a more serious conversation about where the star actually comes from. Many social media users drew comparisons between "Honour Victory" and naming conventions typically associated with Zimbabwean families, prompting a wave of speculation that the influencer may have Zimbabwean heritage despite being born and raised in Pretoria.
The Department of Home Affairs even found itself tagged in the debate, with users questioning how a child born in South Africa in 2001 could carry such a name.
Netizens weigh in on Cyan Boujee's names
Beyond the laughs, the name reveal sparked a more serious conversation about where the star actually comes from. Many social media users drew comparisons between "Honour Victory" and naming conventions typically associated with Zimbabwean families, prompting a wave of speculation that the influencer may have Zimbabwean heritage despite being born and raised in Pretoria.
The Department of Home Affairs even found itself tagged in the debate, with users questioning how a child born in South Africa in 2001 could carry such a name.
Mkhuseli_ZA tagged the department:
"@HomeAffairsSA, something isn't right here. A baby born in SA in 2001 could be named Honour Victory, njaaaani na marn? What's her home language to begin with?"
GudGirlLucy1 speculated:
"Her parents are Zimbabweans, and she was born and raised in Pretoria ne?"
Pheebs_Pheebie joked:
"Her name doesn't align with her character though."
Keaobaka_M expressed disbelief:
"Those are her real names?"
See Cyan Boujee's ID card here.
Cyan Boujee seemingly shades MaWhoo
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cyan Boujee's cryptic social media post.
Following her break from social media, Cyan resurfaced online with a vacation post from Mauritius, captioning it with a tongue-in-cheek courtroom reference after MaWhoo took legal action against her.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Maepa (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za